The Spaniard is not going anywhere

Two-time F1 world champion Fernando Alonso has confirmed he will stay in F1 beyond 2026, signing a new contract at Aston Martin.

The news was confirmed in a double Aston Martin announcement, with Alonso's team-mate Lance Stroll also set to drive alongside him once again in 2027.

There had been huge speculation surrounding Alonso's future all year long, not only with the team, but the sport in general.

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The Spaniard recently turned 45 years old and has been a vocal critic of F1's new regulations, and on top of that, Aston Martin have had a woeful season to date, currently sitting 10th in the constructors' standings with just three points on the board - all of them scored by Alonso.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix last weekend proved another miserable outing for the team, with Alonso and Stroll both forced to retire from the race due to different issues with their AMR26.

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Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll commit futures to Aston Martin

Despite their continued struggles, both drivers have seen it fit to commit their futures to the team. The lengths of the new deals are unconfirmed, but Aston Martin say that both drivers have 'extended their long-term contracts'.

Alonso affirmed that long-term commitment in an official statement.

"I'm very happy to sign a new contract with Aston Martin Aramco," he said.

"I took my time to make this decision, but racing is my life, my passion, and I know I still have the speed and determination to compete at the highest level. I'm committed for the long term with this team and to helping us succeed."

Alonso continued, revealing that he still believes the team can be successful.

"I truly believe in what we are building: we have strong leadership, incredible people, partners and facilities," he added.

"I look forward to making more memories on the racetrack in front of the passionate fans. Their energy creates an atmosphere that inspires me and is what makes our sport special."

Team-mate Stroll echoed that sentiment: "I'm very happy to continue with Aston Martin Aramco for the long term. I've been on this journey since the beginning and I believe we have the resources and the people to become a winning team."

Aston Martin will be unchanged for 2027

Lawrence Stroll: Fernando and Lance 'crucial' to Aston Martin

Executive chairman of Aston Martin's F1 outfit Lawrence Stroll also spoke in the team's official statement, outlining just how crucial the two drivers have been and his delight to tie them down on new deals.

Stroll also reiterated that Aston Martin were 'here to win', despite their current struggles.

"Lance and Fernando have been a crucial part of our journey and we are very pleased to confirm that they will continue with us into the next chapter for the team," Lawrence Stroll explained. "Having two drivers with their level of experience, commitment and knowledge provides tremendous value to the whole organisation.

"We are here to win, and whilst our short-term focus remains on improving performance, I believe we have the world-class talent we need to achieve our long-term objectives."

Lawrence Stroll says Aston Martin are 'here to win'.

F1 2027 grid updated, with 4 seats still open

The Alonso and Stroll news fills another two pieces of the F1 2027 puzzle, with just four seats now up for grabs next year.

Those seats are at Haas and Racing Bulls, with two seats apiece at each team currently unconfirmed for 2027.

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