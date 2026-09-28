Lance Stroll slammed by F1 fans after heated marshal exchange at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lance Stroll is having a rotten season for Aston Martin and it all looked like it was taking its toll at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Saturday.

Retiring after just seven laps in Baku, Stroll's latest DNF was his tenth of the season in just 15 races. Stroll pulled off to a run-off area to keep his car safe where he was greeted by marshals to help him out.

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Now the street circuit at Baku is different to many others in that due to safety protocols, drivers cannot get back to the pits and paddock until after the race.

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Stroll's confrontation at Baku

A flustered Stroll though wasn't taking no for an answer when he demanded to leave his designated post after retiring from the race.

Released footage has shown Stroll arguing with an official who was trying to keep him in his post, with the Canadian arguing otherwise.

In confrontation with a marshal, Stroll could be heard saying: “I’m not waiting here until the end of the session, I’m out of here, give me the radio”.

The 27-year-old then walks towards his car as fans close by shout for him to sign autographs.

Fan reaction mixed for Stroll

Reaction to the video was met with strong criticism of Stroll online, with one fan saying: "Stroll ought to receive a suspension for this, rather than the suspension Norris is demanding for Colapinto—who caused a crash due to locking his brakes."

There was defence for the Aston Martin driver from some fans though, with one sympathising with his situation, saying: "I hate Stroll. But this I understand. Stick him in a car, on a bike and get him back to the paddock."

Many fans pointed out that Stroll's actions are in contrast to other F1 drivers who have had to retire on track at the Baku circuit.

The most famous example was Oscar Piastri, who in the middle of a championship fight retired on the first lap, but watched the rest of the race from a marshal post with no complaints.

Another example showed Ollie Bearman who posed for photographs and signed autographs for officials at the track, while also understanding he had to say at his post while a session was still running.

“I’m not waiting here until the end of the session, I’m out of here, give me the radio” Example number 1 million of daddy’s boy Lance Stroll being a a rude and entitled brat. The guys never probably heard the word no in his life. A reminder Marshals are volunteers for our sport! pic.twitter.com/AApzasT6uY — Dan Castell (@_Dan_Castell) September 26, 2026

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