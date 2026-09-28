Untelevised Red Bull F1 radio reveals captivating Max Verstappen team orders to Isack Hadjar
Untelevised Red Bull F1 radio reveals captivating Max Verstappen team orders to Isack Hadjar
Hadjar was blocked from passing Verstappen in BakuMake us your Google favorite
Isack Hadjar was instructed not to pass Max Verstappen by Red Bull in untelevised team radio at Saturday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The first half of the race settled on the fight for second place with Oscar Piastri keeping Max Verstappen at arm's length by around a second, with the four-time world champion in turn being closely followed by his team-mate Hadjar.
That came after Verstappen easily passed Hadjar on the long start/finish straight for third place on the sixth lap when Hadjar was given the message by his race engineer Richard 'Woody' Wood, saying: "Ok, so Verstappen car behind. Remember, race time is priority here."
After a few laps of closing on Piastri and threatening an overtake, Verstappen started to offer less of a threat to the McLaren driver despite keeping within 1.5 seconds of him.
This was due to Verstappen running into difficulty with his medium tyres, with a theory being he had taken too much life out of them while overtaking cars from his P8 position on the grid.
Piastri and Hadjar meanwhile were on the soft compound, which throughout the Baku weekend were offering excellent durability.
This caused Hadjar to seemingly be the faster Red Bull behind Verstappen, prompting awkward debate about releasing the No. 2 driver past Verstappen to attack Piastri.
F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'
Hadjar's radio exchanges with Wood in Baku
On lap 16, Woody asked Hadjar about how much faster he could go, which ended with Hadjar saying he was happy to shadow Verstappen
Wood:"Isack, if you had free air, how much faster could you go?"
Hadjar: "Two, three, tenths only. Gap will stay here forever to be honest."
Wood: "Copy"
Hadjar: "Well, I'm happy to stay honestly, otherwise we're just going to lose time."
But just four laps later, Hadjar appeared to start losing patience, urging Verstappen to go faster and hinting he could put pressure on Piastri.
Hadjar: "Tell him to keep pushing."
Wood: "Yeah, copy that, mate"
Hadjar: "Is he struggling now or what?"
Wood: "Yeah, he's going through a bad phase of these tyres."
Hadjar: "Ok, but I have pace, just in case"
Wood: Ok, copy, I'm working on it.
But by lap 23, talks of gearing up for a Piastri attack moved way for looking after tyres by reducing breaking and focusing on earlier deceleration.
Wood: "Ok Isack, so we think you've got the best race tyre, so look after it. Use lift-off when you can, use lift-off when you can, look after the tyre."
Three laps later, Hadjar asked if he could attack Verstappen and was told not to take any risks, before then shortly being told not to pass the struggling Dutchman.
Hadjar: "Can I go for it or what?"
Wood: "Got to keep it clean."
Wood: "Ok Isack, we want to hold position now, we want to hold position."
Hadjar: "Ok"
Red Bull's correct call
The two Red Bulls held station before a safety car came out on lap 31 after Alex Albon's crash in the Williams.
This allowed Verstappen and Hadjar to pit, and for Verstappen to pass Piastri immediately on the restart before going off to charge down George Russell for the lead.
This would not have been possible had Hadjar been in front, and given he was switching to the medium tyre would have been in Verstappen's way, on the favoured soft tyre, at the restart behind Piastri.
Red Bull's decision to keep Verstappen while controversial among fans and pundits for not playing to the team's strengths, worked out to be their best strategy that at the end of the race gave them a double podium behind race winner Russell.
READ MORE: Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban
F1 RESULTS: Baku chaos delivers thrilling finish and more misery for Lewis Hamilton
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking tribute to beloved bulldog Roscoe
Max Verstappen and Red Bull at odds over FIA penalty
Untelevised Red Bull F1 radio reveals captivating Max Verstappen team orders to Isack Hadjar
Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton shares heartbreaking tribute to beloved bulldog Roscoe
- 30 minutes ago
Max Verstappen and Red Bull at odds over FIA penalty
- 1 hour ago
Christian Horner to Ferrari: Wife Geri 'open to Italy move'
- 2 hours ago
Lance Stroll slammed by F1 fans after heated marshal exchange at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 3 hours ago
Untelevised Red Bull F1 radio reveals captivating Max Verstappen team orders to Isack Hadjar
- Today 18:44
Next F1 race moved with new date and location for this weekend
- Today 17:30
Most read
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton releases statement as Mercedes comeback confirmed
- 19 september
'Max vs 100': Start time and how to watch live as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 broadcaster to miss first grand prix in 28 years after schedule disaster
- 20 september
F1 Schedule 2026: Next race moved to new day, major questions remain as Iran war escalates
- 20 september
Max vs 100 Results: Final times and positions as Verstappen takes on epic Silverstone challenge
- 16 september
F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Spanish Grand Prix positions and times at Madring
- 12 september