close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lando Norris, McLaren, Netherlands, 2026

Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

Lando Norris, McLaren, Netherlands, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

Those two things are...not the same

Chris Deeley
Editor
Experienced sports writer covering F1 and other motorsports since 2023
 Google Make us your Google favorite

Who's the most fiercely defended driver in all of F1?

You might think it's Lewis Hamilton, with his years and years of success and off-track interests. You'd be wrong. You might think it's Max Verstappen, with his famous orange army, or Lando Norris and his...also orange army. Papayarmy? Either way: no.

It is, without question, Franco Colapinto. And as a number of drivers and FIA stewards have learned over the last 18 months, that's not necessarily a good thing.

Coming to his defence this time after he flew like a team-mate seeking missile into the side of Pierre Gasly at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, ending both of their races and Lando Norris' to boot? Argentina's foreign minister.

READ MORE: Lando Norris calls for FIA bans after Azerbaijan GP crash: 'Not driving that deserves to be in F1'

Argentine minister takes jab at Lando Norris

Pablo Quirno wasn't defending the massive mistake which led to the end of three drivers' races – although some have tried – but was instead hitting out at Norris, who called for the FIA to start being more strict and hand out race bans for expensive, 'careless' incidents like Saturday's.

Other drivers, including the three drivers who stood on the podium after the race, called a race ban too harsh a punishment for the mistake, regardless of the races it ruined and the parts it wrote off.

Quirno and many others moved to use the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix as a stick to beat Norris with, sarcastically pointing out that he didn't call for a penalty when he crashed into the back of his own team-mate late in that race.

Of course, the two situations are completely different – Norris was famously the only driver really affected by that crash, rather than spearing two cars off the road and into retirement.

"Sure," the – again – actual foreign minister of a country of some 46 million people wrote on Twitter: "Lando Norris called for a penalty for the driver who crashed into Oscar Piastri in Montreal 2025. Ah, no… right."

True to form, Colapinto fans have flooded Norris and McLaren's comment sections with abuse, much of it homophobic in nature, since the comments were made on Saturday afternoon.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari boss addresses Christian Horner speculation as champion calls for FIA ban

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton calls for Ferrari investigation after Azerbaijan Grand Prix flop

Related

F1 Lando Norris Alpine Azerbaijan Grand Prix Franco Colapinto

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Flavio Briatore considers Franco Colapinto action after 'very poor' move at Azerbaijan GP

Flavio Briatore considers Franco Colapinto action after 'very poor' move at Azerbaijan GP

  • 3 hours ago
FIA announce Franco Colapinto punishment after crash chaos at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FIA announce Franco Colapinto punishment after crash chaos at Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 18:55
McLaren misery is all their own fault (again) after Azerbaijan Grand Prix blunders

McLaren misery is all their own fault (again) after Azerbaijan Grand Prix blunders

  • Today 11:57
F1 News Today: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'

F1 News Today: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'

  • 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc makes surprising admission on new Ferrari engine after penalty talk in Baku

Charles Leclerc makes surprising admission on new Ferrari engine after penalty talk in Baku

  • 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low

Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low

  • 2 hours ago

Just in

16:10
F1 News Today: Christian Horner Ferrari speculation addressed and team boss reveals 'secret negotiations'
15:58
Charles Leclerc makes surprising admission on new Ferrari engine after penalty talk in Baku
14:57
Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low
13:27
Flavio Briatore considers Franco Colapinto action after 'very poor' move at Azerbaijan GP
11:57
McLaren misery is all their own fault (again) after Azerbaijan Grand Prix blunders
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Government minister fires Lando Norris dig after F1 controversy and call for race ban

18 minutes ago
Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso retires himself from Azerbaijan Grand Prix in new Aston Martin low

2 hours ago
McLaren misery is all their own fault (again) after Azerbaijan Grand Prix blunders Azerbaijan Grand Prix

McLaren misery is all their own fault (again) after Azerbaijan Grand Prix blunders

Today 11:57
Christian Horner claims Red Bull F1 team is cooked without him: 'It's lost its mojo' Christian Horner

Christian Horner claims Red Bull F1 team is cooked without him: 'It's lost its mojo'

Today 08:58
Ontdek het op Google Play
x