Axed F1 star Jack Doohan has unveiled the horrific death threats he received which led to him being escorted by armed security guards in the paddock.

Season 8 of Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive dawns, and with it never told before stories from the F1 paddock in 2025.

One storyline last year was Alpine's revolving driver lineup, with Aussie driver Doohan axed after just six races and replaced with Argentina's Franco Colapinto.

In an episode of the new season called 'Strictly Business', the cameras delved into Flavio Briatore's leadership of Alpine and the subsequent dismissal of Doohan.

Doohan: 'I had police escort in F1 paddock'

During the episode, Doohan revealed the hear-wrenching details of his first season, including the terrifying threats he received that forced him to increase his security.

"I got serious death threats for the [Miami] Grand Prix, saying they’re going to kill me here, if I’m not out of the car," he revealed.

"I had six or seven emails saying if I am still in the car by Miami, all my limbs will be cut off. Wednesday, I was there with my f***ing girlfriend and my trainer, and I’ve got three armed men around me. I had to call my police escort to come and get it under control."

“I wasn’t able to enjoy being a Formula 1 driver, something I dreamt of for so long. So yeah, it’s pretty s***.”

Doohan fully departed Alpine's ranks earlier this year, and subsequent plans for a Super Formula campaign have fallen through, after he took part in a rookie test where he crashed three times in three days at the same corner.

