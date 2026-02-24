Christian Horner reveals who he blames for 's*** sandwich' F1 sacking
Christian Horner has spoken in depth for the first time about his sensational Red Bull F1 exit last summer.
Horner had been team principal for the all-conquering Milton Keynes outfit for two decades when the axe shockingly fell in early July.
The bombshell announcement came after a tumultuous 12 months for Horner and Red Bull on and off the track, and now he has finally gone deep on the subject in the new Season 8 of the hit Netflix show Drive to Survive.
Horner opens up on Red Bull sacking
He told Netflix: “I feel a real sense of loss and hurt. It was all rather sudden. I didn’t really get the chance to say a proper goodbye. I never imagined to be in this position. Of course your immediate reaction when you’re delivered a s*** sandwich like that is to say ‘f*** them’. I had something taken away from me which wasn’t my choice which was very precious to me.”
Who does Horner blame for his downfall?
Horner's exit from Red Bull was followed by much speculation about how it happened, and who might have been pulling the strings behind the scenes.
Horner was quick to stress he believes his superstar driver Max Verstappen and father Jos Verstappen had nothing to do with the shock decision from Red Bull.
"His father has never been my biggest fan," said Horner.
"He’s been outspoken about me. But I don’t believe the Verstappens were responsible in any way."
So why does Horner believe he was axed? And who does he think made the decision? He does have a theory about both of those questions:
"I think this was a decision made by Oliver Mintzlaff with Helmut Marko advising from the sideline.
“I think ultimately things changed within the business, within the group. The founder died, and after Dietrich [Mateschitz]’s death, I was probably deemed to have maybe too much control.”
Horner expected to return to F1
Horner is expected to return to the sport in the near future, having been linked with a number of teams - including Ferrari and Aston Martin.
Right now though Alpine appears the likeliest landing spot, with the former Red Bull chief linked with a group of investors interesting in purchasing a stake in the team.
Horner has said if he does return, it would likely be in a different role and that his days as a team principal are likely over.
Season 8 of Netflix will be released this Friday (February 27) with all eight episodes available free of charge to existing subscribers.
