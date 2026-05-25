Max Verstappen reveals Daytona plan for 2027: 'I would really love to do it'

After taking on the Nurburgring 24 Hours, F1 champion Max Verstappen has revealed whether he will contest another iconic endurance race - the Daytona 24 Hours.

A maiden 24-hour victory brutally eluded Verstappen at the Nurburgring, where his No.3 Mercedes-AMG suffered drive shaft issues and was returned to the garage, where they lost the lead of the race.

Despite the disappointment, Verstappen in enthused to contest the race again in 2027 and maintained that it was his focus over other endurance races.

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In a recent conversation with Dutch publication De Telegraaf, Verstappen was asked whether he had plans to take part in another 24 hour race such as the Daytona 24 Hours.

READ MORE: Verstappen announces he IS staying in F1 but does not rule out Red Bull exit

Will Verstappen contest Daytona 24 Hours

The Daytona 24 Hours is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida and is typically the first race of the IMSA SportsCar Championship.

While Verstappen admitted he would love to try the race one year, he also maintained that it was difficult alongside his current F1 schedule.

"If I wanted to do that, I would have to adjust my entire training program accordingly. Normally, I start preparing for the new season in January. I would have to change that. And I would also have to discuss it with my family," he explained.

"It is an idea at the moment, but not yet concrete. I still have plenty of time to think about it. But I would really love to do it. And in a GT3 car again, I think, not in the fastest GTP class. And if next year the Nurburgring 24 Hours falls on a non-Formula 1 weekend again, then I want to compete there again as well.”

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