Lance Stroll lambasted by F1 fans over trophy presentation: 'This could be a scene from The Office'
Lance Stroll lambasted by F1 fans over trophy presentation: 'This could be a scene from The Office'
Lance Stroll or David Brent?
Lance Stroll competed in his home F1 race this weekend at the Canadian Grand Prix, but during the trophy presentation cut a rather awkward figure.
It was yet another difficult weekend for Aston Martin in Montreal, where Fernando Alonso retired with a seat problem and Stroll finished P15, three laps behind race winner Kimi Antonelli.
The 2026 Canadian Grand Prix was thrilling, whether it was the Mercedes duelling for 30 laps or the cold, wet weather forcing different race strategies at the start.
Yet, the drivers themselves did not embrace the cooler conditions, with the team sponsored cagoules out and zipped up the chins in full force. And the weather clearly impacted Stroll's enjoyment of the trophy presentation on Sunday.
READ MORE: Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'
Stroll meets The Office
A video circulated on social media of Stroll at the trophy presentation for the marshal award, where he posed awkwardly for the photo.
One fan commented underneath the video, and wrote: "So then the opening of The Office plays."
Another added: "When you don't like your job, you go every day and do everything grudgingly. Homer Simpson."
A third wrote: "Stroll represents the absence of consciousness. He's a blank slate.2
"When my mom wants me to go see a visit from someone I've never even seen in my life," a fourth user replied.
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