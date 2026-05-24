Lance Stroll demoted after Aston Martin change brings double penalty at Canadian Grand Prix
Lance Stroll demoted after Aston Martin change brings double penalty at Canadian Grand Prix
Things go from bad to worse for Lance Stroll
It won't be news to anybody reading this that Aston Martin have had some major problems with their power units this year.
They might no longer be shaking the cars apart or risking giving the drivers' permanent nerve damage, but the ripples of that disastrous three-race run to start the season are still being felt.
Sunday sees the latest of those lingering repercussions, with Lance Stroll getting a substantial grid penalty for Sunday's race after exceeding his season limit for new energy store and control electronics units...in just the fifth race of the year.
Changing either of those would result in a ten-place grid penalty (with a five-place add-on for the second change), which would move Stroll from 21st on the grid to...36th?
QUALIFYING RESULTS: Canadian GP times and grid positions
Lance Stroll set for pitlane start
However, those changes came under parc ferme conditions – the time between qualifying and the race in which teams are not allowed to make changes to their cars.
That means that instead of starting 36th (alright, under FIA regulations he'd only have started 'last' in 22nd), Stroll will start from the pit lane.
"The use of the 4th Energy Store and Control Electronics Unit would have resulted in a grid drop penalty, however as the Technical Delegates approval was not obtained, this means, in accordance with Article B3.5.3 of the FIA F1 Regulations a start from the pit lane.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 5 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."
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