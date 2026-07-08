Major F1 shakeup teased as 34-race calendar ‘expected’ for 2027
Major F1 shakeup teased as 34-race calendar ‘expected’ for 2027
There could be even more races added to the calendar for 2027Make us your Google favorite
Good news for fans of F1 races, there could reportedly be as many as 34 of them in 2027.
F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has long been a fan of the shorter format races known as sprints that have been on the calendar for the last five years.
First introduced at the 2021 British Grand Prix, the sprint races have become a fun feature of several race weekends on the calendar, appearing at six grand prix weekends throughout 2026.
They have undergone many format changes since first being introduced, but F1 now seem to have found a winning formula, with the sprints entirely separate from the main race, and enticing drivers with a maximum of eight world championship points to be won.
Sprint race weekends operate under a completely different format to standard grand prix weekends, and feature double the amount of competitive sessions, with sprint qualifying occurring on Friday after just one hour of practice.
Now, it's been revealed that F1 are likely to increase the number of sprint races for 2027, allowing more tracks to host more than one race during their event.
READ MORE: Ferrari to get early access to new Spanish GP track with free test day
10 F1 sprint races by 2027?
Sky Sports F1 are reporting that there will be nine or 10 sprint races in 2027, having spoken to Domenicali at the British GP, which was a sprint weekend.
With there expected to be 24 grands prix on the calendar once again next year, that could take us up to as many as 34 races in total throughout the 2027 season.
"If you remember in the beginning, people were always sceptical of what we're doing, and I think that we have the duty to be, in a way, brave and to think out of the box," Domenicali told Sky Sports about the first five years of sprints.
"I think you see the effect. With the [150,000] people we had on Friday at Silverstone, if you don't give something that has an action it would be wrong.
"Therefore, I think that this is the way to go, and we are on the process of announcing the bigger number for the future and this will come when we announce the calendar very, very soon. Stay tuned."
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals talks with Horner
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