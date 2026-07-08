Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been told to do whatever it takes to get Max Verstappen this summer, and that could be bad news for George Russell.

The 28-year-old Verstappen will effectively become a free agent later this month when his Red Bull exit clause becomes active after the Hungarian Grand Prix. The four-time world champion can then explore a move to a rival team, should he wish to.

With relations between Verstappen and Red Bull now at 'boiling point' after a miserable weekend at the British Grand Prix, the F1 silly season rumour mill is now in overdrive as we head towards the summer break.

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In the past 48 hours, Verstappen has once again been strongly linked with a move to McLaren, partly because it appeared Mercedes were no longer in the running.

Despite previous links with Verstappen, Wolff and the Silver Arrows have consistently said they are happy with their current lineup of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. The Englishman recently said he would "100 per cent' be driving for the team in 2027.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen vs Red Bull at 'boiling point' as Horner return terms set

Mercedes must get Max

However, as in all walks of life, any contract can be broken or an exit negotiated, and prominent F1 insider Peter Windsor believes Wolff must pull out all the stops to get Verstappen and pair him with the brilliant Italian teenager Antonelli. Which would be bad news for the 28-year-old Russell.

Speaking to Cameron CC on YouTube, he said: "Maybe it's because I am old school, but if I was Toto, and Max wanted to drive for me next year, I would just go to the board and say 'right, we need to pay George off and get him in another team. And we need to get Max in, we've got to have Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli, that's the next five years of Mercedes. And let's go'.

"And of course that's doable, it would be a lot of money but George I'm sure at the end of the day wouldn't shy away from that if he was going to go to Red Bull. If he goes to Red Bull with I don't know, 400million, 500million - is he going to be that upset?

"Of course he's got a contract but contracts are meant, not to be broken, but contracts are meant to be negotiated and that's what would happen."

Russell could be the odd man out at Mercedes.

Verstappen x Antonelli the Silver Arrows dream team

While the financial cost of making this happen would be significant for Wolff and Mercedes, Windsor believes the value it would bring makes it almost a no-brainer.

"In the context of what Max could do in a Mercedes with Kimi Antonelli, that's a massive brand investment for Mercedes. I don't think Toto would have that big a deal selling that to the board."

Windsor used the financial impact of Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari to illustrate the value that Mercedes would get from what would be a blockbusting transfer swoop.

"Think how much money the Lewis to Ferrari thing did on Wall Street. It would be the same effect, would it not?

"And although George may say 'I want 90 percent of that money', nonetheless when it comes down to hard cash, if they said to George 'right, 300million, number one driver at Red Bull, Hadjar in the other car', he'd probably go for that."

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