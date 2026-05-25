Max Verstappen reacts after losing out to Lewis Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen reacts after losing out to Lewis Hamilton at Canadian Grand Prix
Hamilton and Verstappen battled on track
F1 champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton entertained fans with a podium battle at the Canadian Grand Prix on Sunday.
It's a rare sight to see Verstappen and Hamilton fighting for position in recent years, but the legends of F1 found themselves in contention for the podium in Montreal.
They were helped in part by both McLarens, who started on the intermediate tyres, which meant they had to pit early on as it became increasingly clear the track would remain dry and no further rain was expected.
Furthermore, when the Mercedes of George Russell retired with a battery issue, Verstappen and Hamilton were promoted up to second and third respectively with the Ferrari driver being the faster of the pair when he pitted for medium tyres.
Hamilton eventually produced a stunning overtake on lap 62, where he managed to get past Verstappen on the outside entering Turn 1, where from there he held onto second place to secure his best race since joining Ferrari.
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Verstappen unimpressed by Canadian GP podium
The seven-time cut a buoyant figure when he bounded up to race winner Antonelli and lifted him up at parc ferme, and was equally as jubilant speaking to the media afterwards.
Despite his first podium of 2026, Verstappen was less enthused and explained that Red Bull were not quick enough to properly fight Hamilton in Canada.
Speaking to Sky Sports' Rachel Brookes, Verstappen said: "We were not quick enough for second, for sure not, but also, of course, because of the retirement of George, normally the two Mercedes guns would have taken off, so yeah, for us a positive result,"
“I think on the software, a little bit more competitive on the medium [tyre], I just couldn't generate the tyre temp that we needed around here, and that just didn't give us the good feeling on the tyres.
"They were just never really gripping, they were never in the window, and that's why I think on that stint it was just a bit more difficult for us, but nevertheless, I think we had a good result, you know, for us to be on the podium.”
READ MORE: Mercedes F1 drivers at war as team boss Wolff forced to intervene at Canadian GP
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