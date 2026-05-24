All the timings for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Desperate for more F1 action after the Canadian Grand Prix? Here's when the next race of the 2026 championship, the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, will take place.

The jewel in F1's crown will take place at a slightly later date in the 2026, with the Canadian and Monaco Grands Prix swapped due to concerns over the sustainability of the calendar.

This means that the Monaco Grand Prix will take place in June, instead of the traditional last weekend in May, which typically coincided with the Indy 500.

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Going into the race weekend both Mercedes stars George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, who have never won in the principality, have the chance to take a prestigious victory in their championship challenging year.

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Is there F1 next weekend?

No, there will be a break this week before F1 returns to Europe for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monaco Grand Prix weekend takes place from Friday, June 5 until Sunday, June 7.

Is the Monaco GP a sprint weekend?

No, the Monaco Grand Prix will follow the traditional race weekend format with FP1 and FP2 on Friday, June 5, FP3 and Qualifying on Saturday, June 6 and the race on Sunday, June 7.

See the full F1 weekend schedule below.

F1 2026 Monaco Grand Prix schedule

These are the confirmed Formula 1 sessions for the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix:

Session Date Local time (CEST) UK time (GMT/BST) US Eastern (ET) Free Practice 1 Friday June 5 13:30 - 14:30 12:30 - 13:30 07:30-08:30 Free Practice 2 Friday June 5 17:00 - 18:00 16:00 - 17:00 11:00-12:00 Free Practice 3 Saturday June 6 12:30 - 13:30 11:30 - 12:30 06:30 - 07:30 Qualifying Saturday June 6 16:00 - 17:00 15:00 - 16:00 10:00 - 11:-00 Grand Prix (Race) Sunday June 7 15:00 14:00 09:00

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