Lewis Hamilton makes flying start after Canadian Grand Prix shambles

All the action from the opening stages of the Canadian GP

EARLY REPORT: F1 champion Lewis Hamilton made a flying start to the 2026 Canadian Grand Prix after a shambolic start procedure in the wet conditions.

The Canadian Grand Prix got off to a chaotic start with a myriad of different tyres featuring on the grid in the slippery conditions. While Mercedes started on the slicks on the front row, the McLarens both opted for intermediates.

There was confusion on the race start when the lights went out, as Antonelli inched forward, only for the start to be abandoned and an extra formation lap got underway.

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The aborted start was triggered by Arvid Lindblad, who waved from his cockpit that there was an issue with his Racing Bulls car, which was subsequently wheeled off the grid. A third formation lap then got underway, before lights out.

READ MORE: Verstappen lets rip at Red Bull: 'It's completely s***'

McLaren pit

Lando Norris initially rocketed into the lead on the intermediate tyres and remained ahead of the Mercedes during the opening lap. Lewis Hamilton also managed overtake Oscar Piastri, and began to hunt down George Russell for third place.

After reporting back to the team that the rain had stopped, Piastri pitted at the start of lap two to get rid of the intermediate tyres for mediums, falling down the order as the McLarens prepared to go long into the race.

It wasn't long before Norris also pitted for dry weather tyres, with Kimi Antonelli taking the lead ahead of Russell, who suffered a deployment issue on the race start. This promoted Hamilton up to third, who was thriving in the greasy conditions.

Antonelli, however, locked up at the end of lap six and Russell snatched the lead of the grand prix back from his team-mate.

Deployment issues also saw Hamilton fall prey to Max Verstappen on lap nine, who overtook his former championship rival for third place, with their battle allowing the two Mercedes to extend out in front.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA investigate Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

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