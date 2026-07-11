Ferrari truth revealed over F1 Madring 'test' after cost cap controversy

Organisers at F1's newest track have set the record straight on 'untrue' rumours about Ferrari's recent filming day.

The Madring will welcome a full field of F1 cars for the first time on September 11 for Spanish Grand Prix practice ahead of the race two days later, but Ferrari put wheels on the ground as early as this week.

The Italian team used one of their designated filming days to put in some time at the freshly tarmacked track, with some reports claiming that the circuit had contributed to financing the day, with every penny saved by the team potentially crucial against the cost cap.

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If that was true, it could become a major issue within the sport. Wherever it would fall in the rule book, the optics of a brand new circuit handing an advantage, however small, to one team would be dreadful. GPFans reached out to both Ferrari and the Madring for comment, and received a strenuous denial from the latter.

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Madring denies funding Ferrari filming day

Asked whether Madring provided any financial support or covered any of Ferrari's costs for the evening, a spokesperson replied: ”That’s completely untrue. Ferrari paid MADRING to come and carry out the filming day.”

A further question about whether the event was intended primarily as a promotional activity for the circuit elicited a fuller response, which read: ”It has helped showcase to the world that our circuit is ready and has also allowed us to test our operations internally, but it was one of the filming days that teams are permitted under the regulations, and the initiative came from Ferrari. That was the event intention, to do a filming day.

”It’s no longer possible [for other teams to attend an F1 filming day]. Under the regulations, filming days must take place at least 60 days before the event. The date was deliberately set as late as the rules allowed to make sure we would be ready in time. As for next year, who knows?”

As the response notes, the timing of the event on July 9 was very much pushing right up against the limit - 60 days before cars take to the track for Spanish Grand Prix practice is this coming Monday (July 13). Good calendar work everyone!

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