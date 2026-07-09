Ferrari controversy after F1 test at new Spanish Grand Prix track

Ferrari have become the first team to drive around the new Madring track that will host the Spanish Grand Prix, but not without controversy.

The Madring circuit invited Ferrari to test the newly built grand prix track that will replace the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya as the new host of the Spanish Grand Prix starting this year.

Ferrari used the day on Thursday (July 9) as one of their allocated filming days for the season, enabling them to put up to 200km down on the track with this season's SF-26, with Charles Leclerc driving in the morning and Lewis Hamilton taking over in the afternoon.

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It gives the Italian team an advantage over all of their F1 rivals heading into the race that will take part on September 13, as they will have crucial track data.

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Cost cap concern

However it's not the track data that has caused uproar following the testing session. It was reported that part of the invitation from Madring to Ferrari was covering their costs at the circuit.

In an era of cost caps and teams counting their pennies to make sure they don't go over budget, such savings from a testing outing can be crucial to being able to fund other projects, for example developing parts for a car.

However, reports also suggest that Ferrari have denied that Madring are funding their testing session in any way, precisely because of the outrage from F1 rivals it would provoke.

GPFans has contacted Ferrari for comment.

The Madring track is still under construction concerning facilities

Ferrari's bid to catch Mercedes

Ferrari's Madring test comes with the team pushing an aggressive development strategy in a bid to close the small performance gap between them and Mercedes.

Fred Vasseur's team have already brought two big upgrades this season, with one aero package at the Barcelona Grand Prix that helped fire Lewis Hamilton to his first win for the team.

An engine upgrade courtesy of the first of their two ADUO tokens was also put in the car for the Austrian Grand Prix, and the second of those is expected later in the season with the speed temple of Monza and the team's home race at the Italian Grand Prix.

A second aero package is also reported to be on the way at the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort just after the summer break in a bid to overhaul Mercedes in both championships.

After the British Grand Prix at Silverstone Kimi Antonelli leads the world championship with 179 points, just 25 points ahead of team-mate George Russell.

However, Ferrari's Hamilton is not that far behind, trailing Russell by seven points. Mercedes have a more comfortable lead in the constructors' championship with 333 points, 78 ahead of Ferrari.

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