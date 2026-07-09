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Four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen is currently weighing up what to do with his future, agonising over the biggest decision of his career so far.

Both McLaren and their driver Oscar Piastri have insisted they are content with the current state of play, but this hasn't stopped the rumours from gathering momentum that the Aussie driver is on his way out and Verstappen is in talks to take his seat.

What we do know is the Dutchman has a performance-based clause that allows him to activate an early exit from his Red Bull contract between late July and October given that he won't be in the top two of the championship by the summer break which commences on July 27.

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Verstappen previously admitted that a sabbatical wouldn't be on the cards for him, saying: "I’m not that sort of person. If I stop, I’ll stop completely."

Now, fellow champion Jenson Button has warned even Verstappen has a shelf life in the sport, and delaying his decision over where to race next season will only increase his chances of leaving for good to go and explore other categories and racing series.

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Button: Verstappen will get bored if F1 decision isn't made swiftly

Speaking to media including GPFans at an event hosted by global ticket marketplace viagogo, Button was asked about the Verstappen to McLaren rumours.

Giving his thoughts on whether the Dutchman would disturb the peace that Zak Brown's squad would have you believe they have at McLaren, the 2009 drivers' title holder replied: "Do they have peace at McLaren? I'm not sure about that.

"It's always a tricky one when you've got two drivers that are very competitive, and their managers are very competitive as well. The thing for me with Max, he knows the environment at Red Bull.

"I'm sure with certain people leaving the team, he's wondering why. GP leaving, you've got Jonathan Wheatley, and obviously Paul Monaghan leaving the team, which is a big deal. These are people in big roles.

"Aaron Amis is leaving, Adrian Newey leaving. So he's probably thinking, where do we go from here? So his manager would be wrong to not ask around for other opportunities in the sport.

"You know, Max has a shelf life, because he will get bored of being in the middle field and he'll want to go and race in something else."

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