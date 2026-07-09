F1 insider says 'massive news' tweet storm was an accident, but not everybody is buying it
F1 insider says 'massive news' tweet storm was an accident, but not everybody is buying it
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Will Buxton, an F1 pundit and star of hit Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive, caused havoc on social media this week by teasing an 'absolutely massive' motorsport announcement.
Following the British Grand Prix, where four-time champion Max Verstappen unleashed an X-rated rant about his Red Bull car that caused him to crash in the dying moments of Sunday's race, everyone was left talking about his future.
Though McLaren CEO Zak Brown has insisted he is not interested in signing the Dutchman for 2027, reports have gained momentum that Verstappen's team and McLaren are in conversation about a potential move.
So, when Buxton took to 'X' on Monday morning to post: "Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the day. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive," naturally, most assumed it was about Verstappen and McLaren.
Now let's be fair, Buxton was far from the only journalist to jump on the vague posting train and attempt to profit off of the engagement that such a tantalizing statement offered.
However, he has form for this style of post. In fact, Buxton posted the exact same statement, word for word, prior to the 2024 announcement that Lewis Hamilton would be leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.
READ MORE: FIA chief issues statement on Christian Horner F1 return
Buxton defends fuelling F1 social media storm
As social media was sent into a frenzy by posts like Buxton's, it was soon revealed that the 'massive' news the Drive to Survive commentator was referring to wasn't about Verstappen to McLaren.
In fact, it wasn't even related to F1 at all.
Instead, Buxton, who frequents both the F1 and IndyCar professional media circles, had been teasing the confirmation that six-time champion Scott Dixon was leaving Ganassi for McLaren in the US racing series.
So, was Buxton's post purely a coincidence or a tactical ploy to hype up the stateside news and his position as lead commentator for Fox Sports' IndyCar coverage?
He claims it was accidental.
In a recent episode of the F1 Up to Speed podcast Buxton also appears on, the motorsport journalist has insisted he didn't expect people to assume it was about Verstappen.
In a clip posted by the podcast, Buxton could be heard explaining himself as McLaren F1 legend David Coulthard listened, seemingly unconvinced by Buxton's excuses.
"What I didn't expect was for people to automatically assume it was about Max Verstappen," Buxton began.
"And then McLaren announced it later on in the day, that sure enough, Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist, who won the Indy500, this year have moved to McLaren. And it's big news in the IndyCar world."
Coulthard remained sceptical, responding: "25 million people reacted to that."
Buxton corrected his podcast co-host that his social media statement had actually increased up to 28 million at the time of recording.
"Oh my goodness, well I hadn't checked since breakfast," added Coulthard with just the right amount of sarcasm.
Attempting to justify his vague post, Buxton concluded: "The hope was that it would get eyeballs on this massive announcement for IndyCar."
READ MORE: Mercedes 'turn down' Verstappen over Red Bull star's contract demands
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