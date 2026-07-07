Max Verstappen insider blasts Drive to Survive star: 'I really hate it when people do that'
Max Verstappen insider blasts Drive to Survive star: 'I really hate it when people do that'
The beef we did not see comingMake us your Google favorite
It is the media beef we did not expect to be reporting on this morning - ace Dutch F1 insider Erik van Haren vs 'Drive to Survive' veteran Will Buxton. What a world.
Van Haren, respected correspondent for leading Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, was extremely unhappy (and probably other words as well) when Buxton teased a 'huge' announcement incoming on Monday.
At precisely 1146 UK time, Buxton dropped his bombshell on social media, teasing his 631,000 followers (and many more) with this intriguing nugget:
"Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the day. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive."
This vague posting is not unusual for media members, and it certainly had the desired impact. F1 social media went into meltdown with best guesses about what Buxton's 'scoop' might possibly be:
Was Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull?
Was Christian Horner joining Aston Martin?
Was Lewis Hamilton retiring?
Was Fernando Alonso retiring?
We had all of these scenarios and many more mooted, as the hours ticked by and the frenzy built. We even had other media members joining in, saying they too had heard something big was brewing. Was it the same thing?
F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen exit clause active as Horner breaks silence
Buxton's scoop sticks a massive pin in F1 balloon
All of the above would still be pretty much fine but for one small fact (if you're an F1 fan). Buxton does not report only on F1, he's also an IndyCar guy now with podcasts on both sides of the pond covering both series.
And of course, turned out his massive scoop related to the US series and had nothing to do with F1. Namely the fact that six-time champion Scott Dixon was leaving Ganassi for McLaren.
So, there is zero doubt it was a big story, but that didn't soften the blow for the many F1 fans who had got themselves into a frenzy of excitement over something that ultimately would not even concern them.
Van Haren driven 'crazy' by vague posting
We can definitely add van Haren to the list, with the Dutch insider referencing Buxton's post during his De Telegraaf podcast on Monday afternoon.
He told listeners: There’s one thing that drives me absolutely crazy. You’ve got Will Buxton - known to many from 'Drive to Survive'; I believe he’s working for IndyCar in the US now, keeping things on track over there.
"He’ll tweet something - I really hate it when people do that, and there are plenty of journalists with a habit of it - but it ends up flooding me with messages.
"So, he tweets this thing this afternoon, and now everyone is messaging me. After what happened yesterday, people start thinking Max Verstappen is leaving Red Bull - all because of people like that. It drives you absolutely mad.
"Everyone just wants to score a headline. Just a little insight and a bit of frustration."
Why did Buxton's post really annoy van Haren
So this is a pet hate for van Haren (and many other people), but why did this particularly get to him? Timing, that's why.
Erik is about as close as it gets to team Verstappen and the current frosty relationship between the four-time world champion and his Red Bull team. Oh, and right about now, Max's much-publicised exit clause is coming officially into play.
So people obviously add two plus two and come out with 27. But it's van Haren who is flooded with calls and questions.
This is sports media in 2026. Never dull, often fun but sometimes very very tiring.
READ MORE: Mercedes 'turn down' Verstappen over Red Bull star's contract demands
READ MORE: Mercedes 'turn down' Verstappen over Red Bull star's contract demands
READ MORE: Horner says he has not missed F1 'politics and bulls***'
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