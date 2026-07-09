FIA launch 'macarena' probe after Max Verstappen crash

F1's governing body the FIA are set to review Red Bull and Ferrari's quirky rear wing designs, according to reports in British media.

Both teams have been using so-called 'macarena' rear wings for a lot of the 2026 campaign so far, a design that allows the wings to fold in on themselves to create a wider opening when the car is in straight mode.

Theoretically speaking, this should dump more drag on the straights, allowing for the cars to go faster and increase their straight-line speed.

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But Ferrari in particular have been struggling with straight-line speed, so the effectiveness of the design has been called into question in recent weeks. And now, it seems as though the safety of the 'macarena' wings is also being looked into.

Max Verstappen's rear wing has experienced a fault at each of the last two grand prix weekends, resulting in a huge crash during qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix, and a trip into the gravel at Silverstone, resulting in a third DNF of the season for the Dutchman.

He revealed after the race that it was a problem with the rear wing that caused the race-ending incident, with it not fully closing when the car came out of 'straight mode'.

Straight mode is part of the new active aerodynamic system on the 2026 cars, with both the front and rear wings opening when the car is on a straight and dumping drag, before slamming shut in time for the corner.

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FIA to review Red Bull and Ferrari wings

According to The Race, the FIA will be reviewing the behaviours of the wings when they come out of straight mode, to check whether there are any safety concerns.

Both Red Bull and Ferrari will have had the safety of the wings checked by the FIA before they could use them on track, but this latest review will centre on the impact that the closing of the wing following straight mode may have.

While it is unclear whether or not this review will lead to a ban on the macarena wings entirely, the above publication stated the FIA could ask the teams to introduce extra safety measures to guarantee the rear wings do not fail when entering corner mode.

The governing body would be well within their right to ban the concept entirely, with Article C1.2 of the technical regulations stating: "The stewards may prohibit the participation of a vehicle whose construction is deemed to be dangerous. Should the relevant information become apparent during a session, such a decision may apply with immediate effect."

Verstappen's boss Laurent Mekies said after the British GP weekend that Red Bull may even consider abandoning their use of the wings of their own accord, if the problems continue.

GPFans understands the FIA has not got to the 'investigation' stage just yet, but that Ferrari and Red Bull are being encouraged to offer up more information about their designs.

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