Red Bull copy Ferrari as major 2026 upgrade revealed

Red Bull have fallen into a slump in 2026, but can a Ferrari trick lift them out of it?

Red Bull F1 team debuted a drastically revamped car during an unexpected spring break test, with Max Verstappen trying out what’s being dubbed the 'Macarena' rear wing at Silverstone.

The Milton-Keynes outfit is banking on this Ferrari-inspired innovation to resolve the ongoing balance issues with the RB22 as they gear up for the Miami Grand Prix sprint weekend.

The team’s season has gotten off to a rocky start, having only earnt 16 points in the first three races due to the car’s unpredictable handling.

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With races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia cancelled earlier this month, Red Bull seized the unexpected break to roll out a major upgrade package, which team principal Laurent Mekies described as a 'second season launch.'

READ MORE: Ferrari made one 'big mistake' with Hamilton F1 signing

Red Bull unveils the 'macarena' rear wing

Verstappen clocked a disciplined 200km stint on an official filming day at the Silverstone circuit and the most notable change was undeniably the 'Macarena' wing.

This concept, which made its debut on Ferrari’s car earlier this season, earned its quirky nickname from team boss Fred Vasseur because of its elaborate movement resembling the dance.

The rear wing is capable of a full 180-degree rotation to considerably reduce drag on long straights. Red Bull have adopted this Italian approach, as shown in photos from F1 Ingenerale, although the wing on the RB22 still features a central support. Early estimates suggest the upgrade could boost the car’s top speed by five to 10km per hour.

Ferrari abandoned the 'Macarena' wing after they brought it to Shanghai in March, due to reliability concerns with Lewis Hamilton revealing they had 'rushed to get it' to China.

Doing the Macarena! 💃 Ferrari’s flip-flop wing is out in force in FP1 🤩 #F1 #ChineseGP pic.twitter.com/DpA8xTKDMw — Formula 1 (@F1) March 13, 2026

Additional upgrades for the RB22

Beyond the eye-catching rear wing, the RB22 has undergone several refinements aimed at narrowing the aerodynamic gap with Ferrari.

With the car reportedly weighing nine to 10kg over the minimum, the focus shifted toward shaving off excess weight. The sidepods have been completely reworked with a more aggressive angle, and the floor has been adjusted to improve stability in corners.

Further tweaks include modifications to the front wing and the addition of two small winglets adjacent to the Halo to optimise airflow around the driver’s helmet.

READ MORE: Verstappen carries out crucial Red Bull experiment at Silverstone ahead of Miami GP

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