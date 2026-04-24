Commentators give Max Verstappen new nickname after 'impossible' Nürburgring move

The iconic Nürburgring circuit in Germany has seen some unbelievable moments down the years, but it witnessed something unprecedented from Max Verstappen weekend.

During the recent ADAC 24h Qualifiers at the legendary Nordschleife, seasoned commentators Olli Martini and Eddie Mielke were blown away when the four-time F1 world champion pulled off a spectacular overtake early in Sunday’s race. Verstappen’s ability to leave his mark outside the Formula 1 paddock and in international motorsport earned widespread praise, and a new nickname.

The 28-year-old Dutchman is balancing his current F1 season with an ambitious endurance racing schedule - racing for his own team, Verstappen Racing, he drives a Mercedes-AMG GT3 run by Winward Racing. Over the weekend’s qualifying sessions for the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring, he made a strong impression on the track as he went head-to-head with established GT drivers.

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In a hard-fought duel with contenders such as Dennis Marschall of Realize Kondo with Rinaldi-Ferrari and Christopher Haase of Scherer Sport PHX-Audi, Verstappen once again confirmed his status among the elite in any area of motorsport.

Max Verstappen the 'Wizard of Formula 1'

As the cars hurtled through the curves past Hohe Acht, the commentators were left in awe as Verstappen showed his incredible ability.

“This is world-class GT3 racing, and Max Verstappen is practically acting as the rearview monitor from third position,” one commentator enthused while watching onboard footage that captured him closely tailing the leaders. The tension mounted as the drivers battled in close quarters through the traffic.

“Man, that was incredibly close, even for Max Verstappen,” added Mielke, while Martini remarked, “What these guys are doing - Haase, Marschall, Verstappen, and the others behind - is absolute perfection.”

The race’s highlight came when Verstappen launched a daring move at a spot where overtaking is normally deemed impossible because of the narrow track and high speeds. Martini exclaimed in disbelief: “Verstappen dives on the inside past Dennis Marschall!”

The move took place at the transition from the Eiskurve to Pflanzgarten, leaving everyone utterly astonished.

“I’ve never seen a GT3 pass another like that. It shouldn’t even be possible. How can you overtake at that point?” asked Martini.

The commentator continued: “But if anyone can do it, it’s the Wizard of Formula 1. Even in a GT3, he’s in a league of his own. Wow, what a move! Unbelievable.”

Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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