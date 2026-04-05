close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Charles Leclerc at suzuka

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Charles Leclerc at suzuka — Photo: © IMAGO

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

The Ferrari star is prepared to beat Lewis Hamilton at all costs

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has reportedly assembled his own team of private investigators to help solve a key issue.

While Ferrari's pace is much improved compared to last year, earning a podium in every single race thus far, there are still significant shortcomings with Ferrari’s new SF-26 power unit.

Early technical analysis reveal that the power unit is underpowered compared to Mercedes and there are issues with energy management on the straights.

Now, to address these problems Leclerc has enlisted his own team of external consultants to optimise the software and help bring Ferrari back to the top.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton contract clause blocks Ferrari team orders'

Leclerc's determination to win

Federico Albano, known for sharing in-depth telemetry analyses on FormulaPassion, has explained the rationale behind the Leclerc's decision.

He said: "As far as I know, he’s put together a dedicated team to study the data and drill down into every detail. This isn’t even a group from Ferrari, but his own inner circle."

According to Albano, Leclerc’s approach underlines his determination, especially given Ferrari’s ongoing technical setbacks.

He added: "Charles is still very young, and many would understand if he grew frustrated by never having a winning car. But we all agree he has the potential to become a champion.

"Choosing to dig deep into the data like this shows an exceptional level of seriousness and professionalism."

READ MORE: Hamilton’s ‘frustrations’ with ‘bullying’ Verstappen revealed

Related

F1 Ferrari Charles Leclerc

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

  • Yesterday 23:27
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

  • Yesterday 19:51
Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now

Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now

  • Yesterday 18:56
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton contract clause emerges as FIA lifeline revealed

  • Yesterday 07:25
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'

  • Yesterday 22:42
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

  • Yesterday 21:55

Just in

5-4
Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap
5-4
F1 fans’ hilarious response to Landon Morris 'donut arrest'
5-4
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large
5-4
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline
5-4
Lewis Hamilton missed Ferrari meetings, why things are better now
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap F1 News Recap

Mercedes in trouble, Newey stunner and Leclerc investigation begins - F1 News Recap

Yesterday 23:27
George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large Mercedes F1

George Russell 'facade' called out as Mercedes war looms large

Yesterday 21:55
Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation Ferrari F1

Charles Leclerc 'hires private team' for Ferrari F1 investigation

Yesterday 20:53
Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline Mercedes

Mercedes star reveals F1 rivals have been granted FIA lifeline

Yesterday 19:51
Ontdek het op Google Play
x