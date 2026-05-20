F1 star milks a cow ahead of major race debut

Blue Top? Green Top? Red Top? We may live in divided times, but an F1 star has provided us with a pertinent reminder that all milk comes from the same udder...

We say F1 star. A more accurate description would be they raced a couple of seasons in Formula 1, got booted out, sniffed around for a way back in, and when that fell through, moved to America to race in IndyCar. Which, come to think of it, doesn't really narrow it down.

Okay, we're talking about Mick Schumacher! Why? Because he's an IndyCar rookie. And that's really important to this article, because it's about milk. Or more specifically, the obtaining of milk.

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For the city dwellers amongst you, milk comes from cows, animals you may have seen on social media platforms such as TikTok. Holstein Friesian's to be specific, typical dairy cattle, with their black and white coat and prominent udders.

And it was one of these udders that found itself betwixt the grasp of Mick Schumacher ahead of the 2026 Indy 500 (at this point if you wish to exit the article, we would understand).

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Why was Mick Schumacher milking a cow ahead of the Indy 500?

You may have seen a video of Schumacher milking a cow this week. You may have recoiled. You may have raised an eyebrow. Or you may have ignored it and moved on with your life because you've got better things to do.

But on the brief chance it sparked intrigued, here's why Schumacher was suddenly milking a cow.

The German driver will compete in his first Indy 500 this weekend, making him a rookie. And how do rookie drivers ensure they are blessed with good luck during the race? They milk a cow. Because what's the point of a precision-led business like motorsport without a smattering of superstition now and then?

The tradition is also a nod to the Indy 500's partnership with the American Dairy Association of Indiana, while also linking to the famous podium celebrations at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Instead of the customary champagne, winners of the Indy 500 drink milk, a tradition that started in 1936 when Louis Meyer requested buttermilk after his victory.

Schumacher's verdict on the whole occasion? Unperturbed. As to whether he's a blue, green or red top man? He expressed confidently: "I picked whole milk. I had a friend back in the day that had cows. We had cows and we still do."

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