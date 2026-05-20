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Verstappen and Glock stood leaning against a white wall talking to each other

Sky Sports pundit speaks out after having licence stripped

Verstappen and Glock stood leaning against a white wall talking to each other — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky Sports pundit speaks out after having licence stripped

A dramatic weekend unfolded at the Nurburgring

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

Sky Sports Germany pundit and former F1 Timo Glock has broken his silence on his disqualification and losing his licence at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

Glock raced in F1 from 2004 to 2012, driving for Jordan, Toyota, Virgin, and Marussia, branching out into television in 2018 and has worked as an analyst for the Sky Sports Germany since 2021.

The German still drives from time-to-time, however, and took part in last weekend's Nurburgring 24 Hours with Dorr Motorsport, adopting a livery the same colours and, with Bitburger, the same main sponsor as the 1995 Benetton in which Michael Schumacher won the F1 world championship.

Rather disappointingly, Glock was one of the three drivers immediately disqualified from the race, and even lost his DPN licence, after reaching four DMSB penalty points.

READ MORE: Mercedes announce Nurburgring 24 Hours ban for F1 star

Glock on Nurburgring disqualification

Glock was caught doing 112 km/h in a Code 60 zone just before midnight on Saturday during the 24-hour race, and will now have to reapply for a licence, putting further appearances at the Nurburgring in jeopardy.

Speaking to the media after the Nurburgring 24 Hours, Glock revealed why he was punished, but understood the decision due to the dangerous nature of the Nurburgring.

"I only have myself to blame. Six weeks ago, I picked up two penalty points. Then came my double stint and I accelerated again 100 metres too early." he explained.

“That hurts, but it has to be punished. It’s the most dangerous racetrack in the world.”

Alongside Glock, Gregoire Boutonnet in the 652-Adrenalin-BMW M240i and Jarno D'Hauw in the 658-BMW M240i also suffered the same penalty at the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

READ MORE: Dacia promoted in official Nurburgring 24 Hours results after dramatic finish in Germany

Related

F1 Nürburgring Sky Sports F1 24 Hours of Nurburgring Timo Glock

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