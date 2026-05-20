Mercedes told Max Verstappen will retire at Red Bull
Mercedes told Max Verstappen will retire at Red Bull
Will Max Verstappen retire at Red Bull?
Max Verstappen will retire at Red Bull, according to a former F1 star who previously raced for Red Bull.
Verstappen's future at Red Bull has been called into question in recent weeks, mainly because of the team's start to the season. Verstappen has not achieved a better grand prix finish than fifth so far in 2026, and sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship.
Mercedes, meanwhile, are dominating the sport in 2026, particularly frustrating for Verstappen given the fact Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly pursued the Dutchman's services in each of the past two seasons.
Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of the 2028 season, but is understood to have a number of exit clauses in that deal.
But David Coulthard, who previously raced with Red Bull between 2005-2008, has said that none of the teams who have been linked with acquiring Verstappen's services, including Mercedes and McLaren, will offer the same freedoms that Red Bull do.
Verstappen takes part in a number of racing activities away from F1, including sim racing and GT racing, and last weekend competed in the 24 Hours of Nurburgring race.
“Max will not be going anywhere because there's no other Formula 1 team that would allow him to be Max,” Coulthard said on the Up To Speed podcast.
“McLaren wouldn't be able to do it. Ferrari wouldn't be able to do it. Mercedes wouldn't be able to do it, despite the fact he was driving a Mercedes, just because of the investment that goes into the individual driver, but Red Bull do.”
READ MORE: Verstappen plots Nurburgring return after 24 hour heartbreak
Red Bull's one requirement
Coulthard went on to say that Red Bull have always just wanted their drivers to be themselves on and off the track.
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz and motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had a big hand in the handling and development of drivers for many years at the team.
“In the spirit of Mr [Dietrich] Mateschitz, the founder of Red Bull, that's exactly... I remember when I first met him before signing to drive for the team, I asked him, ‘What do you expect of me?’ And he said, ‘Be yourself’. Max is being himself.
“That's why we'll cut the speculation of a couple of weeks ago. Right now, Max is staying with Red Bull for the rest of his career.”
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