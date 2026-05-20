F1 legend Lewis Hamilton celebrates Arsenal Premier League title win
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton celebrates Arsenal Premier League title win
Lewis Hamilton celebrates Arsenal title
Ferrari F1 superstar Lewis Hamilton has joined the masses of Arsenal fans celebrating after the Gunners secured their first Premier League title in 22 years on Tuesday night.
Man City's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday ensured that Mikel Arteta's side would finish top of the league for the first time since 2004, with one game left to play.
Arsenal led the way for the majority of the 25/26 season, but had to deal with constant pressure both on and off the pitch as Pep Guardiola's side breathed down their necks.
A run of four league victories for the Gunners, coupled with City dropping points at both Everton and Bournemouth, got them over the line to avoid what could have been a fourth consecutive second-placed finish.
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Thankfully for fans of the North London club, the likes of Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice were able to celebrate in style - with the pair among those pictured walking around the Emirates Stadium in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
This came after thousands of fans flocked to the streets of N5, partying late into the night.
Although Hamilton might not have been among the fans in person, no doubt hard at work on a simulator instead, he did take to social media to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Posting across multiple platforms, Hamilton had a simple but powerful message: 'COYG' [Come on you Gunners].
Title success has been hard for Hamilton to come by in recent years - his last back with Mercedes nearly six years ago now - as he no doubt will look to emulate Arsenal's glory at Ferrari.
With Ferrari looking competitive, but not consistent, there is still plenty of time for Hamilton to kickstart his bid for what would be a record-breaking eighth F1 title.
All eyes are now on Montreal as he and the rest of the grid head to North America for the Canadian Grand Prix in what is set to be a spicy sprint weekend.
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