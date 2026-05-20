F1 teams await seismic FIA verdict after Canadian Grand Prix

There will be one term doing the rounds in F1 commentary during the Canadian Grand Prix, as the FIA prepare for a seismic decision making process.

As the fifth round of the 2026 season, the Canadian Grand Prix marks the end of the first period of monitoring before the FIA decides which power units will receive Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO).

While all the power units were homologated before the start of the 2026 season, meaning no further PU upgrades can be introduced without FIA approval, ADUO remains a lifeline for struggling manufacturers at the start of the new ruleset.

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The FIA have monitored the power units during the first period, and will decide which manufactures can introduce upgrades depending on the performance of their internal combustion engine (ICE). The rule states that any power unit manufacturer whose ICE is judged to be more than 2 per cent behind the best-performing ICE will be granted ADUO.

They will then receive one additional upgrade during the current season and one additional upgrade for the following season. If an ICE is assessed to be more than 4 per cent behind the best-performing, then they will receive two additional upgrades for each window.

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Who will receive ADUO?

While it is currently between Mercedes and Red Bull as to who has the best performing power unit, it is no secret that Honda are likely to receive ADUO after the first period.

Aston Martin and Honda are currently stuck at the back of the field, fighting for last place with new outfit Cadillac. Last time out at the Miami Grand Prix, marked the first time both Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll finished a race, with the vibrations from the power unit preventing them from doing so in the opening three rounds.

Honda could potentially receive a $19million spending boost, after the maximum increased spending allowance under the cost cap was lifted to $11million for manufacturers that are 10 per cent or more off.

An extra $8million for 2026 alone has also been included, although this is more of a loan-style system that will have to be paid back by reducing further cost cap expenditure.

So, say Honda do spend the extra $8million for this season and next year (2027), they will have to rein in their spending by $8million over the following three years.

When are the next ADUO periods in 2026?

The second period is from rounds 6-11, which encompasses the races from Monaco to Hungary.

The third period will be from the Dutch Grand Prix up to round 18 in Mexico City.

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