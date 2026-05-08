Adrian Newey and Aston Martin are hoping to become title challengers in years to come

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin F1 project could finally be about to get off the ground, thanks to a crucial FIA rule tweak.

Aston Martin have had a disastrous start to the 2026 season, currently sitting rock bottom of the constructors' championship.

The Miami Grand Prix last time out was the first time this season in which both of their cars managed to finish the main race, but still Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were down in 15th and 17th respectively.

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It's thought that Aston Martin's power unit partners Honda have got to the bottom of what was causing awful vibrations in the car for the two drivers, easing reliability concerns, but they are still lacking in power output.

Now, a key FIA rule change might just help Honda - and therefore Aston Martin - to further close up to their rivals ahead on the F1 grid.

F1 2026 Regulations: Every new rule and car change explained

ADUO, and what it means for Aston Martin

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities (ADUO) periods are designed to help struggling power unit manufacturers, and were set out by the FIA before the start of the season, scheduled to take place after races six, 12 and 18.

But now, as a result of race six being further in the future than planned due to the two race cancellations in April, the FIA have tweaked their regulations to state that the first ADUO period will now take place after race five (the Canadian Grand Prix later this month).

That means that Honda will get plenty of operating hours to try and bring upgrades to their power unit, and they will also be given an increased budget to do so. FIA technical regulations now state that manufacturers who are 10 per cent or more behind the top power unit get an increased budget ceiling, of $11million. That's a change to the original ADUO rules, which stated that the maximum increase in the budget would be $8million.

The amount of time power unit manufacturers get in the ADUO period varies. If they are between two and four per cent behind the fastest power unit, then they will get 70 operating hours, and this incrementally rises depending on how far behind the best power unit they are.

If an underperforming power unit is more than 10 per cent behind the best on the F1 grid, then the manufacturer will get a whopping 230 operating hours to work on and develop upgrades for their power unit.

It is unclear at this stage how many hours Honda will be getting, but according to Article 4 of Appendix 4, they are likely to qualify for all three ADUO periods this season.

Would a fixed power unit solve Aston Martin's problems?

With zero points on the board after four grand prix weekends, Aston Martin are a long way from their ambition of being a championship-challenging outfit.

That was, after all, what Newey was brought in to help them with, and the Brit has claimed 26 world championships across his illustrious career so far.

But the legendary car designer has come in for some criticism so far this season, despite most of the blame being placed on the power unit that Honda have provided Aston Martin with.

An F1 insider recently stated that, even with the dominant Mercedes power unit in the back of an AMR26, the team would still be scrapping around the midfield with the likes of Haas and Alpine.

That suggests that there is something fundamentally wrong with Newey's chassis, and bringing upgrades to that is likely to be just as important as power unit development over the coming months.

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