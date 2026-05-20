You've heard of the hypercar, now meet the Ferrari hyperyacht

Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Ferrari have unveiled a brand new project, said to be designed to bring 'both the nautical and automotive worlds' together.

While the luxury car brand are accustomed to building hypercars that claim success across multiple series around the world, Ferrari are now hoping to lead the way in a different kind of racing, with the unveiling of their glamorous new hyperyacht.

Ferrari wrapped up their first World Endurance Championship titles since 1972 last year, with drivers of the number 51 car Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and ex-F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi claiming success, showcasing the brand's desire to win beyond just F1.

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And the new hypersail boat is a beauty, dressed in a classic black and yellow Ferrari livery. It is the first ever full-foiling boat capable of complete energy autonomy, representing a new era in ocean navigation.

The boat is a staggering 40 meters in height, and 30 metres in length, with its width also spanning 20 meters.

The reason for this extravagant project is that Ferrari want to claim victory in the Jules Verne Trophy: a crewed round-the-world race, 21,600 nautical miles to be completed in 40 days, 23 hours, 30 minutes, and 30 seconds.

Ferrari want to claim that record time by 2031, giving them multiple years to refine the design and uncover the full potential of the hyperyacht.

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Elkann proud of Ferrari's latest venture

Ferrari chairman John Elkann described the boat in a bit more detail, in an official statement provided on Ferrari's progress.

Elkann said about the project: “The yacht is a groundbreaking 100-foot ocean-racing monohull prototype, designed to fly stably on three contact points.

“Its distinctive concept links one foil to a canting keel, while stability is ensured by a rudder and, alternately, the two lateral foils.

“We are bringing into existence a unique boat that will fly across the oceans, representing a real opportunity for innovation in both the nautical and automotive worlds.”

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