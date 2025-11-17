Ferrari can win in just about everything APART from F1

A week on from Ferrari's World Endurance Championship (WEC) title win in Bahrain, another Ferrari driver lit up Macau to secure the outfit's first ever win at the iconic event.

The Macau Grand Prix has taken centre stage this weekend, with multiple races taking place around the iconic 3.8-mile circuit, including the FIA GT World Cup, the FIA F4 World Cup, and the FIA FR World Cup.

And in the GT race weekend, Ferrari star Antonio Fuoco dominated the weekend, taking the victory in the qualifying race on Saturday, before dominating the rest of the field in the main race on Sunday.

Remarkably, it was Ferrari's first ever win at Macau as a team, and came via a driver who recently became the first Italian to race a Ferrari F1 car since 2009 during Mexican Grand Prix FP1 in Fuoco.

So, was Ferrari chairman John Elkann right when he said last week: "When Ferrari is united, you get results"?

Fuoco's stunning Macau win

Fuoco - who replaced Lewis Hamilton during FP1 at the Mexican Grand Prix - dominated in his AF Corse Ferrari 296 GT3 and led from start to finish in the main race in Macau to cross the line almost four seconds ahead of Raffaele Marciello.

A safety car period gave Marciello brief hope that he could challenge Fuoco for the lead, but the Italian managed his restart perfectly to prevent his rival from attacking.

Fuoco's lead by the end of the first lap of the resumption stood at almost two seconds, and he continued to pull away from the BMW over the remainder of the race to eventually cross the line almost four seconds ahead.

And that came after a comprehensive victory in the qualification race on Saturday, demonstrating Fuoco's dominance over his competitors in Macau.

Ferrari's WEC success

At last weekend's 8 Hours of Bahrain race - which was incidentally also Jenson Button's last ever professional race - Ferrari claimed their first WEC titles since 1972.

Drivers of the number 51 car Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and ex-F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi claimed success for a team who only returned to endurance racing back in 2023.

In 2023, Ferrari claimed their first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory since 1965 also through the number 51 car, and it seems their endurance team is going from strength to strength.

They have recently confirmed that their star driver lineup will be sticking around for the 2026 season, while Ferrari themselves have extended their contract in WEC until the end of the 2029 season.

John Elkann's full comments

Despite all of this success, it's clear that Ferrari are still lagging behind in F1 terms.

The team haven't won a race throughout 2025, and are all the way down in fourth in the constructors' championship.

In fact, they have not won an F1 title of any kind since the 2008 season, and Elkann's rather controversial recent comments were designed to try and motivate Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to finish the 2025 season strongly.

He said: "Brazil was a huge disappointment. If we look at the Formula 1 championship, we can say that our mechanics are winning the championship with their performance and everything they've done on the pit stops. If we look at our engineers, there's no doubt that the car has improved.

"If we look at the rest, it's not up to par. And we certainly have drivers who it's important that they focus on driving and talk less, because we still have important races ahead of us and it's not impossible to get second place.

"In Bahrain, we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united, you get results."

That last statement could well be true, if the past week is anything to go off for the motorsport giants.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari star claims dominant victory as Lewis Hamilton ruled 'not GOOD ENOUGH'

