Ferrari confirm contract extension amid Elkann controversy

Ferrari have extended a key contract, strengthening their commitment to an FIA sanctioned motorsport series.

While the F1 team appears to be in some kind of crisis following chairman John Elkann's recent comments about drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, the World Endurance Championship (WEC) outfit are doing just fine.

At the 8 Hours of Bahrain race last weekend, Ferrari wrapped up their first WEC titles since 1972, with drivers of the number 51 car Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and ex-F1 star Antonio Giovinazzi claiming success.

Elkann even referenced the endurance team when discussing what Ferrari's F1 outfit need to do to get back to winning ways, saying: "In Bahrain, we won the WEC title. When Ferrari is united, you get results."

Now, the endurance team have extended their stay in the hypercar series until at least the end of 2029, bringing Ferrari into line with all the other teams.

Ferrari returned to WEC back in 2023, when they claimed their first 24 Hours of Le Mans victory since 1965 through the number 51 car.

Ferrari extends WEC commitment

Ferrari sportscar racing boss Antonello Coletta gave a reason for the extension, suggesting that it was in line with FIA rules.

In quotes reported by Motorsport.com, Coletta said: "Our programme was born for five years from 2023 until ’27 because it was a cycle that the FIA defined in terms of rules.

"Now the FIA has moved [the end of the cycle] to 2029, and for Ferrari it is confirmed that we go ahead until ’29."

Ferrari are expected to head into the 2026 season with an unchanged driver lineup, as they seek to defend their crown.

