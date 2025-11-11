F1 world champion Jenson Button has clapped back at Ferrari chairman John Elkann following his brutal attack on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

The 49-year-old Elkann was furious after the Scuderia laid another egg in Brazil on Sunday, with both of their cars failing to finish the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

It was another miserable weekend for Hamilton in particular, and afterwards he described his Ferrari experience so far as “a nightmare”. The 40-year-old has yet to register a Grand Prix podium so far in 2025, and is 242 points behind world championship leader Lando Norris.

Elkann criticises Hamilton and Leclerc

Elkann’s response on Monday saw the red mist descend on Maranello as he told reporters that his superstars needed to focus on driving, and “talk less”.

While Hamilton and Leclerc were singled out for criticism, the rest of the team at Maranello came in for praise. It was shocking stuff, and the fallout since has been significant from both F1 media and fans.

Hamilton took to social media later on Monday and while he did not directly address the comments from his boss, the message was clear as he wrote: “I back my team. I back myself. I will not give up. Not now, not then, not ever.”

Leclerc struck a similar tone as he wrote: “It’s uphill from now and it’s clear that only unity can help us turn that situation around in the last 3 races. We’ll give it all, as always."

Many fans and experts on Tuesday put the focus squarely on Ferrari’s miserable F1 record since Elkann became company chairman - eight largely futile seasons with no championships and only 15 race wins.

Button takes down Elkann with devastating response

And it was 2009 world champion Button - who retired from motorsport at the weekend after a glittering career - who summed up the prevailing feelings in one very simple message.

Responding to a Sky Sports Instagram post referencing that “talk less” message, he said: “Maybe John should lead by example”.

It was a devastating takedown, stunning in its simplicity, and it clearly caught the mood of the audience as fans liked it in their droves.

Wednesday will doubtless bring more reaction, though some media in Italy are even suggesting Ferrari should enforce a self-imposed media blackout to get their house in order.

Whatever happens, the marriage between Hamilton and Ferrari - the union of two of F1’s most iconic brands - was not supposed to play out like this…

