F1 News Today: Ferrari chief issues brutal statement as F1 champion retires

Ferrari F1 chairman John Elkann has told Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to 'talk less' after a nightmare Brazilian Grand Prix for the team.

With a maximum of 58 points available to teams in Brazil due to it being a sprint weekend, Ferrari only scored six, and have now been overtaken by both Red Bull and Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

That has led to Elkann issuing an extraordinary statement on his two drivers.

F1 champion confirms retirement in emotional farewell

2009 F1 world champion Jenson Button has officially retired from motorsport, after his final World Endurance Championship (WEC) race last weekend.

Button announced last month that the 8 Hours of Bahrain would be the final race of his career, as he seeks to spend more time with his family.

And now he has issued an emotional farewell to his fans via social media.

Charles Leclerc disagrees with FIA stewards over controversial F1 penalty

Ferrari F1 star Charles Leclerc has disagreed with FIA race stewards after a controversial incident at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Following a safety car restart on lap six, Oscar Piastri and Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli made contact, inadvertently knocking into Leclerc and ending his participation in the race when it looked as though he might be able to challenge for second place.

Leclerc has now given his verdict on the incident, and it may surprise some people.

Lewis Hamilton: Driving for Ferrari is a 'nightmare'

Lewis Hamilton had a torrid weekend in Brazil

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has brutally described his first season at Ferrari as a 'nightmare'.

Hamilton suffered yet another dismal weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix, picking up just two points from a maximum of 33 available across the sprint event.

He has not had the best of first seasons at the Maranello-based outfit, and is a once again a bit downbeat about the whole experience.

F1 Penalty Points: Oscar Piastri correction issued as star edges closer to race ban

There were plenty of penalty points handed out by FIA race stewards this weekend, with several drivers edging closer to a ban, as an official document initially gave McLaren star Oscar Piastri more than he had earned.

Following a tumultuous Brazilian Grand Prix weekend for Piastri in which he crashed out of the sprint race and only finished fifth in the grand prix, the Australian was revealed to be on eight penalty points for the 12-month period, before a later statement from the FIA corrected that, and confirmed that he was in fact on six.

The confusion came from the fact that Piastri was handed two extra penalty points this weekend for causing a collision with Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli on lap six, which landed him a 10-second time penalty.

