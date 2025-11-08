McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri crashed out of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race on lap seven, prompting chaos at the track.

In damp conditions, the championship challenger got a tyre onto the kerb heading into turn three, where there was water, and that spun his McLaren around and into the barriers.

That section of the track was clearly troublesome, with Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg and Alpine's Franco Colapinto following Piastri into the barriers, with a safety car immediately called, before red flag conditions were announced.

It was a huge blow to Piastri's championship chances, with team-mate Lando Norris leading the sprint race at the time and leading the world championship by a single point over Piastri.

The three crashes caused a 20-minute delay to the sprint race, and we then got back underway via a rolling start, with Norris leading the drivers away, and the other championship protagonist Max Verstappen up to fourth after a great start.

Piastri loses out to rivals once more

Australian racer Piastri has led the drivers' championship for the majority of the 2025 season, but he's now seemingly letting it slip.

Verstappen and Norris were looking to take advantage of the lack of their championship rival in the sprint race, while Piastri will have to pick himself back up for main race qualifying later on Saturday.

That's where the majority of the points this weekend are on offer, the main grand prix event, and Piastri will have to tell himself that and get prepared for main race qualifying.

Piastri and Colapinto will be hoping that their respective teams can get their cars fixed for qualifying, while Hulkenberg's car was fixed up and put back into the sprint race for the restart.

