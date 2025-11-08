Max Verstappen makes excellent start to aid McLaren title fight
Max Verstappen makes excellent start to aid McLaren title fight
EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen gained a position on the opening lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, as he tries to keep up with the two McLaren drivers in the championship.
Verstappen only qualified sixth on Friday, and was desperately trying to gain places with the gap to championship leader Lando Norris currently at 36 points with four race weekends remaining.
And he managed to get past the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso from the start, allowing him into the race for a sprint podium.
Meanwhile, Norris got away brilliantly well, racing off into the distance from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on lap one after getting sprint pole on Friday.
F1 HEADLINES: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP
Related
Latest News
F1 News Today: Lando Norris booed as McLaren hit by Brazil absence
- 9 minutes ago
Lando Norris booed AGAIN at Brazilian Grand Prix
- 24 minutes ago
Gabriel Bortoleto 'will miss qualifying' after massive crash
- 45 minutes ago
F1 team bosses at Brazilian GP raise fears over mandatory two-stop race
- 56 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Results: Lando Norris survives late scare to hold off surprise driver in Brazil
- 2 hours ago
Oscar Piastri OUT of Brazil race as red flag deployed
- 2 hours ago
Most read
FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
- 20 october
F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
- 21 october
F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
- 27 october
Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
- 20 october
Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
- 30 october
Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
- 25 october