Max Verstappen makes excellent start to aid McLaren title fight

EARLY REPORT: Max Verstappen gained a position on the opening lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, as he tries to keep up with the two McLaren drivers in the championship.

Verstappen only qualified sixth on Friday, and was desperately trying to gain places with the gap to championship leader Lando Norris currently at 36 points with four race weekends remaining.

And he managed to get past the Aston Martin of Fernando Alonso from the start, allowing him into the race for a sprint podium.

Meanwhile, Norris got away brilliantly well, racing off into the distance from Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli on lap one after getting sprint pole on Friday.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren lose Zak Brown as team revamp ahead of Brazilian GP

