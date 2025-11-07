An unwell Carlos Sainz was ruled out of Thursday's media day at the Brazilian Grand Prix according to Williams F1 team.

On Thursday at Interlagos, drivers and teams faced the world's press in the media pen ahead of the race weekend, but the Spaniard's health prevented him from taking part in Brazil.

Williams confirmed Sainz's absence in a statement to GPFans.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 fans stunned as Williams announce another change

Williams have made several important announcements in the past week and have now confirmed a change for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

In a bid to once again return the iconic team name to the top of motorsport, Williams announced from 2026 they will be known as 'Atlassian Williams F1 Team' and will return to the Forward 'W' logo used during their title winning years.

Williams have once again released a statement of intent for the Brazilian GP, by unveiling perhaps one of the best looking F1 liveries on this year's grid.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star set for move to rival series

As any hopes of a F1 return begin to fade for Alpine star Jack Doohan, the Aussie star has been linked to a rival racing series.

Doohan only raced for six weekends in F1, before he was replaced by Franco Colapinto after he failed to score a single point.

Now the Alpine reserve could move away from F1 altogether, and has been linked to a switch to Japan's Super Formula series.

➡️ READ MORE

Jos Verstappen will miss F1 title celebrations if Max becomes world champion

Max Verstappen will not be joined by his father for the F1 title showdown in Abu Dhabi with Jos confirming that the Brazilian GP will be his last race this season.

Verstappen Sr has overseen four tremendous title winning years with his son, but being a racing driver himself, the Dutchman is equally as committed to his own racing career.

The 53-year-old has established himself in rally racing in 2025, and the East African Safari Classic Rally will keep him away from the F1 paddock during the closing stages of the season.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 legend's grave vandalised - 'we are lost for words'

The grave of F1 legend Bruce McLaren has been vandalised in a despicable act, with The Bruce McLaren Trust confirming the sad news in an official statement.

McLaren was the founder of McLaren Racing, a team he set up in 1963 and raced in F1 with up until 1970. He achieved one race win - at the 1968 Belgian Grand Prix - and seven podiums with his own team.

Now, the Bruce McLaren Trust have revealed that his resting place - and the resting place of several of his family members including wife Patricia - has been vandalised.

➡️ READ MORE

Related