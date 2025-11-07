F1 Results Today: Max Verstappen way off the pace with Red Bull LAST at Brazilian Grand Prix
Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen was way off the pace early on at the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend as he and McLaren's championship contenders took to the track in Sao Paulo for the first time.
This weekend's event at Interlagos is home to the penultimate sprint race of the 2025 campaign, meaning that Friday's opening session marked the first and only opportunity for practice ahead of sprint qualifying later in the day.
FP1 had barely got underway after a short delay due to debris concerns on the track when Yuki Tsunoda spun on the kerb and made contact with the barrier at Turn 4. After taking a significant hit, Red Bull confirmed that Tsunoda had sustained damage to both the front and rear wings of his RB21, and though the Japanese racer was able to get back out on track with 25 minutes to go, he finished the session in last place.
As practice continued it became increasingly clear that four-time champion Verstappen was not happy with the setup of his RB21, with Red Bull the only team to send their driver duo out on softs, something which was hardly ideal considering the Brazilian GP could make or break Verstappen's chances of catching up to Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in the drivers' standings.
In a last ditch attempt to boost his FP1 finishing position, Verstappen swiftly headed to the garage to change onto the hard tyre, but the only hour of practice concluded with the Dutchman in P17 as a shock result saw the two McLarens joined by Nico Hulkenberg, Fernando Alonso and home heor Gabriel Bortoleto rounding out the fastest top five.
F1 FP1 Results: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:09.975
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.023sec
|3
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+0.619sec
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.631sec
|5
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+0.641sec
|6
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.670sec
|7
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+0.706sec
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+0.711sec
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.732sec
|10
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.769sec
|11
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.819sec
|12
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+0.832sec
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+0.931sec
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+0.986sec
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1.095sec
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.185sec
|17
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+1.393sec
|18
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+1.518sec
|19
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+1.551sec
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1.788sec
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, and won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
Is there F1 today?
Practice has concluded in Sao Paulo but sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP will take place later on Friday, November 7 at 3:30pm local time (BRT) and 6:30pm (GMT). To read the complete breakdown of sprint qualifying times and how to watch in select locations click here.
