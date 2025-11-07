F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The F1 sprint race returns for the fifth time this season at Interlagos for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.
Eight crucial points are on offer for the winner of the 2025 Brazilian GP sprint race, and the results could have major repercussions on the title race.
Lando Norris lords it above Oscar Piastri in the standings by just one point, while Max Verstappen remains 36 and 35 points behind the two McLarens respectively.
A double win at Interlagos is fundamental to the Dutchman's chances of a fifth world title, but with rain forecast for Saturday's sprint the weather gods could be on hand to help Verstappen out.
Before Saturday's 24-lap race however, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP today (Friday, November 7).
When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Brazilian GP?
The fifth sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the Brazilian GP today (Friday), November 7, at 3:30pm local time (BRT), ahead of Saturday's sprint at Interlagos.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 7 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (BRT)
|3:30pm Friday
|Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)
|6:30pm Friday
|Central European Time (CET)
|7:30pm Friday
|United States (ET)
|1:30pm Friday
|United States (CT)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (PT)
|10:30am Friday
|Australia (AET)
|5:30am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|2:30am Saturday
|Australia (ACT)
|5am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|12:30pm Friday
|Japan (JST)
|3:30am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EET)
|8:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|2:30am Saturday
|India (IST)
|12am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|2:30am Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|10:30pm Friday
How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|*Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland, RTL
|France
|Canal+
|Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: Sainz absent at Brazilian GP
