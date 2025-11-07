close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Sheona Mountford
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

The F1 sprint race returns for the fifth time this season at Interlagos for the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Eight crucial points are on offer for the winner of the 2025 Brazilian GP sprint race, and the results could have major repercussions on the title race.

Lando Norris lords it above Oscar Piastri in the standings by just one point, while Max Verstappen remains 36 and 35 points behind the two McLarens respectively.

A double win at Interlagos is fundamental to the Dutchman's chances of a fifth world title, but with rain forecast for Saturday's sprint the weather gods could be on hand to help Verstappen out.

Before Saturday's 24-lap race however, the grid needs to be set. Here is how you can watch sprint qualifying at the Brazilian GP today (Friday, November 7).

When does F1 Sprint Qualifying start at the Brazilian GP?

The fifth sprint shootout of 2025 kicks off at the Brazilian GP today (Friday), November 7, at 3:30pm local time (BRT), ahead of Saturday's sprint at Interlagos.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

Sprint Qualifying - Friday, November 7 2025

LocationTime
Local time (BRT)3:30pm Friday
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)6:30pm Friday
Central European Time (CET)7:30pm Friday
United States (ET)1:30pm Friday
United States (CT)12:30pm Friday
United States (PT)10:30am Friday
Australia (AET)5:30am Saturday
Australia (AWST)2:30am Saturday
Australia (ACT)5am Saturday
Mexico (CST)12:30pm Friday
Japan (JST)3:30am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)8:30pm Friday
Egypt (EET)8:30pm Friday
China (CST)2:30am Saturday
India (IST)12am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)2:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)9:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)9:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)10:30pm Friday

How to watch the Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
*NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

* = All sessions across the Brazilian GP weekend will be shown for FREE in the Netherlands on Viaplay. All sessions are included, covering Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, the Saturday sprint and qualifying and Sunday's grand prix.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Sainz absent at Brazilian GP

Related

Max Verstappen F1 Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Brazilian Grand Prix

Latest News

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix FREE
Brazilian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Brazilian Grand Prix FREE

  • 7 minutes ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 50 minutes ago
F1 Odds: Brazilian Grand Prix latest - Verstappen vs Lando, Piastri is cooked
Brazilian GP

F1 Odds: Brazilian Grand Prix latest - Verstappen vs Lando, Piastri is cooked

  • 1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen reignites Christian Horner feud with brutal Red Bull assessment
Latest F1 News

Jos Verstappen reignites Christian Horner feud with brutal Red Bull assessment

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Brazilian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Brazilian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Carlos Sainz absence confirmed as Williams share team revamp for Brazilian GP
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Carlos Sainz absence confirmed as Williams share team revamp for Brazilian GP

  • 3 hours ago
More news

Most read

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce F1 race winner handed LATE penalty after US Grand Prix

  • 20 october
 F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made
300.000+ views

F1 News Today: Late FIA penalty announced as McLaren disqualification decision made

  • 21 october
 F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update
250.000+ views

F1 penalty points: Max Verstappen handed title boost with penalty points update

  • 27 october
 Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP
200.000+ views

Piastri and Norris lose out after McLaren disqualification decision at US GP

  • 20 october
 Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026
200.000+ views

Aston Martin confirm F1 driver change for 2026

  • 30 october
 Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty
150.000+ views

Max Verstappen out for redemption after double Mexican GP penalty

  • 25 october

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x