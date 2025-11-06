F1 star Carlos Sainz has been ruled out of media day at the Brazilian Grand Prix, a Williams team statement has revealed.

Williams have confirmed that the Spaniard is sick, and therefore will not take part in his usual media obligations.

In a statement issued to GPFans, Williams said: "Unfortunately Carlos is unwell and will not be coming to track today, so all mandatory media slots will be cancelled. Apologies for any inconvenience."

They have not mentioned whether he'll be available for Friday's practice and sprint qualifying, but with the bumper schedule and extra points available this weekend, Sainz will be desperately hoping he can get out on track.

Sainz was not set to be taking part in the official FIA press conferences, but would have been expected in the media pen giving interviews to a number of broadcasters in Interlagos.

Williams' battle for fifth

While Sainz's early season form was unflattering, he has really turned it around in his first season with Williams.

The Spaniard earned the Grove outfit their first grand prix podium in a full-length race since 2017 at the recent Azerbaijan GP, and he has scored 22 points in the last four race weekends.

His form is really helping Williams' chances of a fifth-place constructors' championship finish which would put them in a good place ahead of next year's regulation changes.

Alongside Alex Albon, Sainz is forming a formidable driver pairing at Williams, and the team will be desperately hoping that both of their drivers are fit to compete in the remaining four race weekends.

READ MORE: New FIA rule could be enforced for first time at Brazilian GP

Related