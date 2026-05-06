'I hate it' - Away from F1 racing, this is what Max Verstappen can't stand

There's one element of being an F1 driver that Verstappen just cannot get behind

Red Bull's star driver Max Verstappen may be celebrating his 12th season in the sport, but there's still one requirement of being an F1 star that doesn't agree with him.

Verstappen made his F1 debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso (the junior Red Bull outfit) making him the youngest driver in the sport's history at just 17 years, five months, and 13 days old.

The Dutchman also holds the records for youngest points scorer and youngest race winner, taking a spectacular maiden victory at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, in his first race driving for the main Red Bull F1 team.

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The now 28-year-old has essentially grown up on the F1 grid, but even after clinching 71 grand prix victories and defeating legends of the sport like seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, he still takes issue with the gruelling fitness regime he must adhere to.

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Verstappen reveals sheer hatred for F1 training

When Verstappen was stateside for last weekend's Miami Grand Prix, he spent time with Ebenezer Samuel, the fitness director for Men's Health.

In a video which has now been shared on the magazine's Instagram account, the Red Bull driver was asked whether he had a favourite leg exercise.

"Oh I hate training so there’s no favourite for me," Verstappen replied honestly.

"You hate training but you do it anyway," Samuel clarified, perhaps curious to how a four-time champion persists with a fitness routine he cannot get behind.

In response, the Dutchman pointed out that he hardly has much choice over the matter.

"Well I have to! It’s not like I see my schedule and I’m like, 'yeah tomorrow I’m gonna love it."

Providing further insight into what Verstappen's training days do look like, he revealed: "I do a lot of just body weight, or mainly body weight exercises with maybe a little bit of weight attached to it."

Despite Verstappen's dislike of F1 training, it hasn't taken away from his fellow F1 stars noticing his gains.

Fellow member of the Red Bull driver pool Liam Lawson also carpooled with Men's Health during the Miami GP weekend, praising Verstappen for having 'the best neck in F1'.

During his stint in the car with the fitness magazine, Lawson said: "Max's is very strong. He's notorious for never resting his head."

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