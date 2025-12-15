Former Red Bull F1 advisor Helmut Marko has said that Max Verstappen is his proudest achievement, revelling in the Dutchman's defeat of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Marko recently left Red Bull after 20 years as the team's motorsport advisor, in which he scouted a plethora of talent, including four-time champions Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel.

More recently, Marko has been responsible for overseeing the progression of the likes of Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar, who has now been promoted up into the main Red Bull team for 2026.

Verstappen shares a close relationship with Marko, and the Austrian recently revealed that it was an 'emotional' phone call between him and Verstappen after the season had finished, with Marko telling him that he would be retiring.

Now, Marko has sat down for an interview with De Telegraaf, in which he explained how proud he was of Verstappen and his achievements.

Asked what his proudest achievement at Red Bull was, Marko said: "Actually, everything Max has achieved. That he was able to become world champion multiple times in not the best car. That he beat Lewis Hamilton in 2021. That we achieved the most wins in a single season in 2023. That Max performed immediately and won his first race after I put him in the Red Bull.

"There are so many. As Max and I said on the phone: we never could have dreamed we would achieve this together."

What happened at Abu Dhabi 2021?

82-year-old Marko had been at Red Bull ever since the team's inception into the sport back in 2005, but he arguably never saw a more dramatic race than the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Hamilton - chasing a record-breaking eighth world title - and Verstappen headed into the season-ending event level on points, and Hamilton's dominance throughout most of the race made it look like he would claim the title.

But a controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi to let some lapped cars overtake a late safety car following Nicholas Latifi's crash put Verstappen on fresh tyres directly behind Hamilton.

And Verstappen took full advantage with a last lap overtake on Hamilton to claim his maiden world championship title, sparking emotional scenes.

Masi was axed from his role as race director in the aftermath of that race after what was a clear misinterpretation of the rules, but that will not be what Verstappen and Marko remember from that day, with the last lap of that race providing a special moment for them both.

