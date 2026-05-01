Lewis Hamilton title boost, Max Verstappen concern and Miami GP chaos fear: F1 News Recap
Lewis Hamilton title boost, Max Verstappen concern and Miami GP chaos fear: F1 News Recap
Recapping all of the big stories on a wild day of F1 news
Lewis Hamilton has been handed a major Ferrari lift, Max Verstappen is facing fresh pressure at Red Bull, and the Miami Grand Prix weekend has already been hit by FIA changes and weather fears. Here are the biggest F1 stories on Thursday April 30.
Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari title push has suddenly come alive
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to launch a real bid for an eighth world title, with the Miami Grand Prix a key weekend for Ferrari’s momentum.
The Scuderia are expected to bring major upgrades to south Florida and that could be good news for the seven-time world champion.
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Max Verstappen heads into Miami with Red Bull under pressure
Max Verstappen arrives at the Miami Grand Prix with growing questions around Red Bull’s recovery and whether the team can still match expectations.
That uncertainty means Verstappen is again one of the biggest talking points of the weekend before a wheel has even turned.
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Kelly Piquet spills the beans on Max Verstappen relationship
Kelly Piquet has opened up about living in the F1 pressure cooker with world champion Max Verstappen.
The Brazilian model and influencer went deep about her life and her family in an interview with a Mexican magazine.
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Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: Calling Mum and 'should I run?'
Hamilton has opened up about his worst dating nightmare, and we can confirm it came long before any rumoured relationship with Kim Kardashian.
The 41-year-old dropped the details during a dinner with lifelong friends which was filmed for water giant San Pellegrino.
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Miami weather threat leaves F1 facing a tense wait
Lightning and storm fears have put potential race disruption on the radar ahead of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.
With the event already dealing with schedule changes, the weather threat has added a fresh layer of uncertainty.
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FIA trial could create new trouble for Hamilton and Ferrari
An FIA trial in Miami is a possible threat to Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari at exactly the wrong moment in their season.
It could blunt what has been Ferrari's biggest weapon so far this season.
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