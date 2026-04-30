close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Bahrain, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'

The seven-time world champion was not always a rich man

Graham Shaw
Consultant Editor
Digital sports specialist running global brands for 30 years

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his ultimate embarrassment, and it is a far cry from life in the F1 fast line and dating Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old Hamilton is now a global superstar driving for the coolest brand of all in Ferrari, and earns around $60million a year for getting behind the wheel. He has a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of pounds, and is now romantically linked to the reality TV megastar and Skims founder.

But things haven't always been so great for the British legend, and he revealed his worst dating moment during a video clip this week.

The clip, shot for water brand San Pellegrino, sees Hamilton enjoying dinner with some of his lifelong friends, and answering some very tough questions.

Hamilton on calling Mum and 'should I run?'

When Lewis took his turn and was asked about his greatest embarrassment, his mind went back to a date which quickly went south. In a very major way.

Hamilton revealed: “I remember taking this girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant and I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things!"

Lewis was now in a major spot, so what did he do? He did what most young men do when they have a problem to solve. He called his Mum.

"I’m going to the bathroom and I remember calling Ma. I was like ‘Ma, what do I do, I don’t have enough credit on my debit card’. I was like ‘should I run?’”

Lewis and Kim take Miami?

The next big dating question surrounding Hamilton is whether Kardashian will rock up at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend to provide her support.

Despite frenzied speculation, Kim didn't show at earlier races in Australia, China and Japan. But an appearance this weekend in south Florida appears to be a much safer bet.

Related

F1 Lewis Hamilton

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive

Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive

  • 1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

  • 3 hours ago
F1 star tells Ferrari he wants to replace Lewis Hamilton

F1 star tells Ferrari he wants to replace Lewis Hamilton

  • Yesterday 17:42
Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen

Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen

  • 34 minutes ago
F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix

F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Lance Stroll explodes: The most brutal verdict yet on F1 in 2026

Lance Stroll explodes: The most brutal verdict yet on F1 in 2026

  • 1 hour ago

Just in

30-4
Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen
30-4
F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix
30-4
Lance Stroll explodes: The most brutal verdict yet on F1 in 2026
30-4
Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive
30-4
Fernando Alonso F1 retirement decision, and what comes next
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen Kelly Piquet

Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen

34 minutes ago
F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix Miami Grand Prix

F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix

1 hour ago
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli title fight could explode in Miami Miami Grand Prix

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli title fight could explode in Miami

2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom

3 hours ago
Ontdek het op Google Play
x