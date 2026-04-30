F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his ultimate embarrassment, and it is a far cry from life in the F1 fast line and dating Kim Kardashian.

The 41-year-old Hamilton is now a global superstar driving for the coolest brand of all in Ferrari, and earns around $60million a year for getting behind the wheel. He has a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of pounds, and is now romantically linked to the reality TV megastar and Skims founder.

But things haven't always been so great for the British legend, and he revealed his worst dating moment during a video clip this week.

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The clip, shot for water brand San Pellegrino, sees Hamilton enjoying dinner with some of his lifelong friends, and answering some very tough questions.

Hamilton on calling Mum and 'should I run?'

When Lewis took his turn and was asked about his greatest embarrassment, his mind went back to a date which quickly went south. In a very major way.

Hamilton revealed: “I remember taking this girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant and I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things!"

Lewis was now in a major spot, so what did he do? He did what most young men do when they have a problem to solve. He called his Mum.

"I’m going to the bathroom and I remember calling Ma. I was like ‘Ma, what do I do, I don’t have enough credit on my debit card’. I was like ‘should I run?’”

Lewis and Kim take Miami?

The next big dating question surrounding Hamilton is whether Kardashian will rock up at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend to provide her support.

Despite frenzied speculation, Kim didn't show at earlier races in Australia, China and Japan. But an appearance this weekend in south Florida appears to be a much safer bet.

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