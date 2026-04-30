F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'
The seven-time world champion was not always a rich man
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his ultimate embarrassment, and it is a far cry from life in the F1 fast line and dating Kim Kardashian.
The 41-year-old Hamilton is now a global superstar driving for the coolest brand of all in Ferrari, and earns around $60million a year for getting behind the wheel. He has a reported net worth of hundreds of millions of pounds, and is now romantically linked to the reality TV megastar and Skims founder.
But things haven't always been so great for the British legend, and he revealed his worst dating moment during a video clip this week.
The clip, shot for water brand San Pellegrino, sees Hamilton enjoying dinner with some of his lifelong friends, and answering some very tough questions.
Hamilton on calling Mum and 'should I run?'
When Lewis took his turn and was asked about his greatest embarrassment, his mind went back to a date which quickly went south. In a very major way.
Hamilton revealed: “I remember taking this girl on a date to this really expensive restaurant and I couldn’t afford this restaurant. And she kept ordering all these expensive things!"
Lewis was now in a major spot, so what did he do? He did what most young men do when they have a problem to solve. He called his Mum.
"I’m going to the bathroom and I remember calling Ma. I was like ‘Ma, what do I do, I don’t have enough credit on my debit card’. I was like ‘should I run?’”
Lewis and Kim take Miami?
The next big dating question surrounding Hamilton is whether Kardashian will rock up at the Miami Grand Prix this weekend to provide her support.
Despite frenzied speculation, Kim didn't show at earlier races in Australia, China and Japan. But an appearance this weekend in south Florida appears to be a much safer bet.
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen
F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix
George Russell and Kimi Antonelli title fight could explode in Miami
Lewis Hamilton handed Miami Grand Prix boost as Ferrari upgrades loom
Latest News
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton reveals dating nightmare: 'Should I run?'
- 7 minutes ago
Kelly Piquet spills the beans about relationship with F1 champion Max Verstappen
- 34 minutes ago
F1 fans stunned by $150 hot dog at Miami Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Lance Stroll explodes: The most brutal verdict yet on F1 in 2026
- 1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive
- 1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso F1 retirement decision, and what comes next
- 2 hours ago
Most read
F1 stars under tax evasion investigation worth 'hundreds of millions'
- 21 april
London Marathon Results: F1 legend Sebastian Vettel breaks through magical time barrier
- 26 april
Christian Horner 'allowed' to make F1 return after striking Red Bull deal
- 28 april
F1 star involved as sex escort scandal uncovered
- 21 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring Results: Final NLS5 Race times and positions
- 19 april
Max Verstappen Nurburgring race stopped by red flag after multiple cars in 'very big' crash
- 18 april