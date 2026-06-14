When is the next F1 race? Austrian Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
When is the next F1 race? Austrian Grand Prix schedule and details for 2026
After Lewis Hamilton's win in Barcelona, when will we see the championship battle resume?
After the thrilling Barcelona Grand Prix which saw seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton return to the top step of the podium, F1 fans might be asking when we will be able to see the resumption of the world championship battle.
Hamilton is now just 41 points behind Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli in the race to become the 2026 drivers' champion, and has a recent record which suggests that he can challenge for that honour.
The eighth round of the 2026 season will see the drivers head to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix, and the good news is that fans do not have long to wait!
We have just a one-week break from the action before the Austrian Grand Prix in two weeks time, with the main event on Sunday, June 28.
Hamilton will be looking to close the gap to Antonelli further at the Austrian GP, while Ferrari - fresh off the back of a first victory since 2024 - will sense that there is an opportunity in the constructors' championship too.
F1 RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton claims record win at Barcelona Grand Prix
Is the Austrian GP a sprint weekend?
No, the race weekend at the Red Bull Ring will follow the traditional F1 race weekend of three practice sessions before the competitive sessions.
FP1 and FP2 take place on Friday, June 26, with FP3 on the morning of Saturday, June 27.
Qualifying follows on Saturday afternoon, before the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday, June 28, which has a lights out time of 3pm local time (CEST).
You can see the full F1 weekend schedule below.
F1 2026 Austrian Grand Prix schedule
These are the confirmed Formula 1 session times for the 2026 Austrian Grand Prix:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (CEST)
|UK time (BST)
|US Eastern (EDT)
|Free Practice 1
|Friday June 26
|13:30-14:30
|12:30-13:30
|07:30-08:30
|Free Practice 2
|Friday June 26
|17:00-18:00
|16:00-17:00
|11:00-12:00
|Free Practice 3
|Saturday June 27
|12:30-13:30
|11:30-12:30
|06:30-07:30
|Qualifying
|Saturday June 27
|16:00-17:00
|15:00-16:00
|10:00-11:00
|Grand Prix (Race)
|Sunday June 28
|15:00
|14:00
|09:00
F1 SCHEDULE: Every race date for 2026 plus TV details
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