Lewis Hamilton has been backed to mount a sensational bid for a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship this season, with the Miami Grand Prix tipped as a key turning point.

The seven-time champion has endured a difficult run in recent years, but there are growing signs that momentum could finally be shifting back in his favour.

Ferrari have shown flashes of competitiveness in the early stages of the campaign, and further improvements are expected heading into Miami.

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Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle believes Hamilton is in a strong position to capitalise if Ferrari can continue their upward trajectory.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

Hamilton Ferrari boost at Miami GP

Brundle insists Hamilton is benefitting from a car that better suits his driving style, a stark contrast to the challenging ground-effect machines that have dominated recent seasons.

"Ferrari is more competitive and I think again will make a big step for Miami," he told Sky Sports F1.

"Lewis obviously prefers this type of car to the seasons we had with the ground-effect cars that were smashing against the ground and were quite brutal things, it didn't seem to suit his style."

Hamilton’s renewed comfort appears to be translating into a more positive mindset, something Brundle highlighted as a crucial factor.

"But just his mood and just the way he's going about it, he just seems a lot happier because Ferrari is more competitive," he added.

However, any title charge will not come easy. Hamilton faces a significant challenge from within his own team, with Charles Leclerc also targeting championship success.

"He's got to beat Charles Leclerc if he's going to win the world championship in the other Ferrari, and others," Brundle warned.

Still, the belief remains that Hamilton has not lost his edge.

"If there's a sniff of a victory, I think Lewis is still very much capable of taking that."

With Ferrari expected to take another step forward in Miami, Hamilton’s title ambitions could soon become very real.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend follows the sprint format, with plenty of action across three days.

Friday

FP1: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT

Sprint Qualifying: 21:30 UK / 16:30 ET / 15:30 CT / 13:30 PT

Saturday

Sprint race: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT

Qualifying: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday

Race: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

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