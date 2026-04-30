close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton looking happy edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree

Lewis Hamilton can win 8th F1 title this year - it all starts at the Miami GP

Lewis Hamilton looking happy edited on a backdrop of a neon blue Miami palm tree — Photo: © IMAGO

Lewis Hamilton can win 8th F1 title this year - it all starts at the Miami GP

Get ready for a Ferrari revival in Miami

Matthew Hobkinson
Lead Editor
F1 Editor & Journalist

Lewis Hamilton has been backed to mount a sensational bid for a record-breaking eighth Formula 1 world championship this season, with the Miami Grand Prix tipped as a key turning point.

The seven-time champion has endured a difficult run in recent years, but there are growing signs that momentum could finally be shifting back in his favour.

Ferrari have shown flashes of competitiveness in the early stages of the campaign, and further improvements are expected heading into Miami.

Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle believes Hamilton is in a strong position to capitalise if Ferrari can continue their upward trajectory.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

Hamilton Ferrari boost at Miami GP

Brundle insists Hamilton is benefitting from a car that better suits his driving style, a stark contrast to the challenging ground-effect machines that have dominated recent seasons.

"Ferrari is more competitive and I think again will make a big step for Miami," he told Sky Sports F1.

"Lewis obviously prefers this type of car to the seasons we had with the ground-effect cars that were smashing against the ground and were quite brutal things, it didn't seem to suit his style."

Hamilton’s renewed comfort appears to be translating into a more positive mindset, something Brundle highlighted as a crucial factor.

"But just his mood and just the way he's going about it, he just seems a lot happier because Ferrari is more competitive," he added.

However, any title charge will not come easy. Hamilton faces a significant challenge from within his own team, with Charles Leclerc also targeting championship success.

"He's got to beat Charles Leclerc if he's going to win the world championship in the other Ferrari, and others," Brundle warned.

Still, the belief remains that Hamilton has not lost his edge.

"If there's a sniff of a victory, I think Lewis is still very much capable of taking that."

With Ferrari expected to take another step forward in Miami, Hamilton’s title ambitions could soon become very real.

When is the Miami Grand Prix?

The Miami Grand Prix weekend follows the sprint format, with plenty of action across three days.

Friday
FP1: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Sprint Qualifying: 21:30 UK / 16:30 ET / 15:30 CT / 13:30 PT

Saturday
Sprint race: 17:00 UK / 12:00 ET / 11:00 CT / 09:00 PT
Qualifying: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

Sunday
Race: 21:00 UK / 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT

READ MORE: 'I might get shot for saying this' - F1 champion HATES racing in 2026

Related

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Miami Grand Prix Martin Brundle

More F1 news

Latest F1 news

Late FIA change at Miami GP gives McLaren lifeline against Mercedes

Late FIA change at Miami GP gives McLaren lifeline against Mercedes

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

  • Today 06:58
Miami GP F1 trial poses threat to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari season

Miami GP F1 trial poses threat to Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari season

  • Yesterday 09:12
FIA chief claims F1 engine changes were blocked, and fans will hate the reason why

FIA chief claims F1 engine changes were blocked, and fans will hate the reason why

  • Yesterday 22:42
Will Miami Grand Prix be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

Will Miami Grand Prix be cancelled? Lightning threat poses risk to F1 race

  • Yesterday 19:52
Donald Trump visit could cause Miami Grand Prix chaos

Donald Trump visit could cause Miami Grand Prix chaos

  • Yesterday 17:42

Just in

10:57
F1 champion claims the sport is 'very dangerous', hits back at Stefano Domenicali
09:57
Late FIA change at Miami GP gives McLaren lifeline against Mercedes
09:12
Toto Wolff's emotional plea: 'I don't want ever to lose my wife'
06:58
F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms
29-4
FIA chief claims F1 engine changes were blocked, and fans will hate the reason why
F1 news

Recommended by the editors

Late FIA change at Miami GP gives McLaren lifeline against Mercedes Miami Grand Prix

Late FIA change at Miami GP gives McLaren lifeline against Mercedes

1 hour ago
Lewis Hamilton can win 8th F1 title this year - it all starts at the Miami GP Miami Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton can win 8th F1 title this year - it all starts at the Miami GP

2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms F1 News Today

F1 News Today: FIA make Miami GP change as race threatened by thunderstorms

Today 06:58
FIA chief claims F1 engine changes were blocked, and fans will hate the reason why FIA

FIA chief claims F1 engine changes were blocked, and fans will hate the reason why

Yesterday 22:42
Ontdek het op Google Play
x