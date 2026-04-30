Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive
Oscar Piastri lands iconic Lewis Hamilton F1 drive
Piastri was handed a golden opportunity in Miami
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri thrilled fans on the streets of Miami this week with a throwback to Lewis Hamilton's title-winning days ahead of the 2026 race in Florida.
This weekend, F1 returns to the unorthodox Miami International Autodrome for the Miami Grand Prix, which takes place on a temporary circuit with the Hard Rock Stadium at its centre.
The event not only marks the second F1 sprint race of 2026, but also the first grand prix since March.
F1 triggered a double cancellation of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix in April as a result of the Iran war, which not only saw the 2026 calendar reduced to a 22-race affair, but also scuppered any chances of McLaren reaching their 1000th GP milestone.
The papaya outfit had big celebrations planned with the Miami GP set to be their 1000th race in F1, but even without reaching the landmark number which they should now meet at the Monaco GP, they still treated fans in Miami to their planned festivities.
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Piastri takes on Hamilton's title-winning McLaren MP4-23 in Miami
Piastri was joined by reigning champion and current team-mate Lando Norris, double McLaren champion Mika Hakkinen and two-time champion Emerson Fittipaldi, with each of them getting to pilot cars driven by champions past and present around the streets of Miami on Wednesday.
Nine-time grand prix winner Piastri was lucky enough to get behind the wheel of Hamilton's iconic McLaren MP4-23, which he drove to his maiden championship victory in 2008, in only his sophomore season in the sport.
Piastri was trusted to take the now iconic metallic machinery that delivered Hamilton's first of seven drivers' titles for a spin with the stunning backdrop of a Miami sunset, an honour for the Aussie driver who came close to picking up his own maiden championship in 2025.
Last season, Piastri won seven grands prix including the 2025 Miami GP, the same amount as team-mate and eventual title winner Lando Norris. But the Melbourne native suffered a drop off in form across the second half of the campaign, dropping to P3 in the final standings behind Norris and four-time champion Max Verstappen.
The team principal of the Woking-based squad has promised Norris and Piastri will be driving 'completely new' machinery this weekend (and I don't think he was referring to Hamilton's 2008 car).
But if McLaren have spent the five-week spring break improving their car sufficiently, the papaya team could have a good chance of getting back on top of the podium in Miami.
Speaking at the event for what would have been McLaren's 1000th race celebrations, Piastri said of the upcoming race weekend: "I think last year, and even 2024, we had a really big advantage around a place like this [Miami] and this year we don't have that so we'll have to wait and see.
"I think it's going to be a weekend full of changes and trying to get on top of things better than everybody else. And if we can do that then there's still going to be opportunities to finish higher than maybe where you should."
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