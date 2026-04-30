Lance Stroll explodes: The most brutal verdict yet on F1 in 2026

Like Max Verstappen before him, F1 star Lance Stroll has had enough.

The new regulations sweeping into the sport in 2026 have polarised opinion - some drivers and fans love the wheel-to-wheel racing and plentiful overtakes. But in the opposite corner there is growing frustration and anger.

Gone are the days when a driver would put his foot to the floor and win a race by driving a car as fast as possible. Now there are a myriad of factors at play, notably battery management and the dreaded 'lift and coast'.

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Stroll has been at the sharp end of things this season, not only has he had those new regs to deal with, he's also had a miserable Aston Martin car which threatens permanent nerve damage every time he gets into it.

It was against this backdrop that Stroll spoke with media ahead of the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday, and he did not hold back with a withering take on the direction of the sport.

Lance Stroll's brutal take on the state of F1 in 2026

“I think the underlying concept is just fundamentally wrong,” he claimed.

Stroll recently made use of that enforced five-week break from F1 racing to take in some GT3 racing at Paul Ricard and also tested F3 cars, and he came away with a shocking verdict.

He admitted: “Driving in Formula One isn’t nearly as fun anymore. During the break, I got behind the wheel of some F3 cars, and they’re a thousand times more enjoyable and rewarding.

"With them, you use your right foot, you do exactly what you want, and you get exactly what you expect."

F1 prioritising business over beauty

While drivers like Verstappen and Stroll are up in arms about the direction of F1 in 2026, the sport is booming commercially. The 27-year-old Canadian says this means there is a worrying disconnect.

“Formula One is a business, and they’re focused on protecting their image,” he explains. “We’re drivers - we know what it feels like to be in a great car. There are two very different views here.

"Fans may tune in on Netflix or just casually watch the races, which keeps Formula One profitable. But the true enthusiasts, the drivers, and those who really understand racing remember how it used to be. They know what it’s like to drive a proper, fully-fledged race car.”

He then bluntly concludes about the current generation of cars: “We can’t ignore that they’re not as good as they could be. They’re far from reaching their full potential.”

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