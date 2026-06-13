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Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026

'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

Lance Stroll, Aston Martin, F1, Japan, 2026 — Photo: © IMAGO

'I don't give a s***' - Lance Stroll goes nuclear at Barcelona Grand Prix

Lance Stroll was not happy in Barcelona

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

One of the longest team-mate streaks in F1 history came to an end on Saturday at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, but Lance Stroll didn't seem to care too much.

Stroll's Aston Martin team-mate Fernando Alonso had outqualified him at every race weekend since the 2024 British Grand Prix, a streak of 42 grand prix qualifying sessions.

But that came to an end in Barcelona, with Stroll putting in a time that was good enough to put him above two-time world champion Alonso in qualifying in front of the Spaniard's home crowd.

Neither driver managed to get out of Q1, however, and will once again be starting right at the back of the pack as Aston Martin's struggles continue.

Aston Martin have been suffering with reliability and pace issues ever since the start of the 2026 season, and have scored just one point from the opening six race weekends.

READ MORE: Alonso shocks with 'probably last race' announcement at Barcelona Grand Prix

Lance Stroll's bizarre response

Despite a good individual performance to outqualify two-time world champion Alonso, Stroll was in no mood to celebrate.

The Canadian driver will still be starting the race down in 21st, and seemed very down about the dismal performance from his Aston Martin team.

Speaking to media including GPFans on Saturday, Stroll was asked about the fact he had outqualified Alonso.

"I don’t care," the 27-year-old replied bluntly. He was then asked whether that fact would've meant more if Aston Martin were in Q3 or even Q2, to which Stroll said: "I don’t know. I don’t give a s***."

F1 Race Times - 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix

Lights out for the 2026 Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix is at 3pm local time (CEST) local time on Sunday, June 14.

Find the race start time converted to your local time zone below:

Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix 2026 Session Times

Race - Sunday, June 14, 2026

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)15:00 Sunday
British Summer Time (BST)14:00 Sunday
United States (ET)09:00 Sunday
United States (CT)08:00 Sunday
United States (PT)06:00 Sunday
Brazil (BRT)10:00 Sunday
Australia (AWST)21:00 Sunday
Australia (ACT)22:30 Sunday
Australia (AET)23:00 Sunday
Mexico (CST)07:00 Sunday
Japan (JST)22:00 Sunday
China (CST)21:00 Sunday
South Africa (SAST)15:00 Sunday
Egypt (EEST)16:00 Sunday
India (IST)18:30 Sunday
Singapore (SGT)21:00 Sunday
Turkey (TRT)16:00 Sunday
United Arab Emirates (GST)17:00 Sunday
Saudi Arabia (AST)16:00 Sunday

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 chief Wolff calls lawyer over Monaco GP penalty controversy

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