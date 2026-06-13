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George Russell looking happy edited on a background of Barcelona colours

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix times and grid positions

George Russell looking happy edited on a background of Barcelona colours — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Qualifying Results: 2026 Barcelona Grand Prix times and grid positions

Qualifying gets underway on Saturday!

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Qualifying for the Barcelona Grand Prix takes place today (Saturday) as George Russell looks to stop his Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli from continuing his F1 title charge.

F1 is in Barcelona this weekend for the seventh round of the season, with the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya seeing a resumption of the championship battle between Russell and Antonelli.

Antonelli has won five grands prix in a row, and is now 66 points clear of second-place Lewis Hamilton, and 68 points ahead of Russell.

The two Mercedes team-mates have shared all six grand prix pole positions so far in 2026, and are likely to be the favourites this time around too.

However, McLaren could well threaten their dominance, if Friday's anything to go by. During FP2, 2025 world champion Lando Norris finished top of the time sheets, ahead of both Mercedes drivers.

So, who will take the pole position in Barcelona? Check back in here as we will keep you updated with the results as they happen during Q1, Q2 and the all-important Q3 to set Sunday's grid.

READ MORE: Monaco Grand Prix result changed AGAIN as amended podium announced after FIA hearing

F1 Qualifying Results: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026

F1 Barcelona Grand Prix Qualifying Results
Position Driver Team Time
1TBCTBCTBC
2TBCTBCTBC
3TBCTBCTBC
4TBCTBCTBC
5TBCTBCTBC
6TBCTBCTBC
7TBCTBCTBC
8TBCTBCTBC
9TBCTBCTBC
10TBCTBCTBC
11TBCTBCTBC
12TBCTBCTBC
13TBCTBCTBC
14TBCTBCTBC
15TBCTBCTBC
16TBCTBCTBC
17TBCTBCTBC
18TBCTBCTBC
19TBCTBCTBC
20TBCTBCTBC
21TBCTBCTBC
22TBCTBCTBC

Changes to F1 Qualifying in 2026

There are a couple of changes to the way qualifying works this year, not quite as sweeping as the new technical regulations.

Firstly we now have 22 cars on the grid, so instead of five cars exiting after Q1 and Q2, we will have six being eliminated. That still leaves 10 for the pole shootout in Q3.

The other notable change is in the timings - Q3 now gets an extra minute and lasts for 13 rather than 12.

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F1 Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya Barcelona-Catalunya Grand prix

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